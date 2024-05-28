Mental Health and the Military Child

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md.- Mental Health Awareness Month recognizes the role of mental health in our overall health and provides awareness of resources available to individuals who may need mental health support.



One focal point this month is the unique challenges that affect the mental health of military children.



Military children may experience frequent relocations during a service member’s career, which can be stressful. One way to mitigate anxiety is through communication.



“Parents play a key role in helping children cope by communicating openly and providing stability during moves," said Lt. Col. Rebecca Blood, the installation director of psychological health and chief of the behavioral health department at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center.



Open communication is also important during a service member’s deployment.



"It's important for families to stay connected during deployments through regular communication and support systems to help children cope with the separation,” Blood said. “[It’s important] for caregivers to be attentive to signs of emotional distress in their children and seek help from mental health professionals when needed."



Earlier this month, Kimbrough integrated its first school-based counselor into MacArthur Middle School and Pershing Hill Elementary to provide on-site services to military children.



"By providing them with the support they need, we can help these resilient young individuals navigate the challenges of military life and thrive emotionally," Blood said. "Creating a supportive environment that fosters open communication, understanding, and access to mental health services is crucial in promoting the well-being of military children."



For more information about child and family behavioral health services , call 301-677-8895.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 16:19 Story ID: 472783 Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mental Health and the Military Child, by Deidra Martin-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.