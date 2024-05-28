I Am Navy Medicine – Behavioral Health Tech – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cade Crenshaw

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Behavioral Health Tech Focus…Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cade Crenshaw, behavioral...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Behavioral Health Tech Focus…Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cade Crenshaw, behavioral health tech assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Mental Health department as leading petty officer for the department and the Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program assists psychologists and psychiatrists performing assessments, handling crisis triages, and facilitating interactive groups. He also does short-term counseling, aids with operational stress control and manages psychological testing as well as offering a wide array of outpatient behavioral health services such as individual psychotherapy, operational and readiness-related psychological evaluations, and Personnel Reliability Program personnel evaluations to Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard across nearly 300 tenet commands in the Pacific Northwest and as far afield as Naval Air Station Lemoore. “The most challenging part of my position is not being able to do more,” noted Crenshaw (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

With May designated by the Department of Defense as Mental Health Awareness Month, there is one definitive aspect which Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cade Crenshaw wants everyone to know about mental health.



“Mental health isn’t a one size fits all. Just because something works for someone else doesn’t mean it will work for you. Don’t compare your process with that of someone else. We’re all different,” said Crenshaw. “Look out for your friends and coworkers. Sometimes a simple conversation can make a big difference for someone going through a tough time.



A behavioral health technician like Crenshaw - assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Mental Health department – is a hospital corpsman with specialized training in mental health. They serve as an extension of a licensed mental health provider to ensure service members are able to access care should they need it.



Crenshaw affirms that he and other Navy behavioral health technicians are very versatile in the line of work they do assisting psychologists and psychiatrists performing assessments, handling crisis triages, and facilitating interactive groups. He also does short-term counseling, aids with operational stress control and manages psychological testing.



“We are able to be at military treatment facilities [like Naval Hospital Bremerton], on ships, and even with Marines. We assist psychologists, psychiatrists, and clinical social workers with seeing patients, and are able to conduct therapy sessions, as well as psychoeducational groups,” explained Crenshaw, from Gretna, Louisiana and 2019 graduate from Wakulla High School, Crawfordville, Florida, currently enrolled in Purdue University working towards his Bachelor of Science in Psychology in Applied Behavioral Analysis.



“The most challenging part of my position is not being able to do more,” noted Crenshaw, leading petty officer for Mental Health department and the Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program.



His chosen career choice can at times be demanding. Yet he continues to increase his behavioral health tech skill set as he finishes his psychology degree. “My goal is to become a psychologist in the Navy,” said Crenshaw, who is an integral part of NMRTC Bremerton’s Mental Health department.



They offer a wide array of outpatient behavioral health services such as individual psychotherapy, operational and readiness-related psychological evaluations, and Personnel Reliability Program personnel evaluations to Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard across nearly 300 tenet commands in the Pacific Northwest and as far afield as Naval Air Station Lemoore.



In 2023 Crenshaw and other behavioral health technicians managed a high level of clinical involvement, including providing 198 safety checks, 1,092 access-to-care appointments, and 130 group therapy sessions as well as individual patient follow-up care. Yet those numbers only tell the statistical side.



“The most gratifying aspect of my position is being able to see the service members I work with improve in ways they didn’t think they would be able to,” Crenshaw said, sharing a few tips how someone can increase their awareness regarding mental health.



“Always check your local area to see what is available to you, such as Fleet and Family Support Center [1-866-854-0638, www.navylifepnw.com/] and Military OneSource [1-800-342-9648, outside the continental U.S.: 800-342-9647 or 703-253-7599 or at www.militaryonesource.mil/]. They are fantastic resources and have great availability. Chaplain services [360-396-6005/duty chaplain: 360-434-4576] are also a great resource [in this area] to reach out to. They can recommend some other avenues maybe someone hasn’t thought of before,” advocated Crenshaw.



Crenshaw and the other behavioral health techs realize that there are unseen barriers in place for some to even consider seeking mental health. Part of their responsibilities has been to help refute any hesitation so someone in need can seek appropriate resources for treatment and support without fear of judgment or impact to their career or security clearance eligibility.



“The best way, in my opinion, to destigmatize mental health is to talk about it,” stated Crenshaw. “It shouldn’t be treated as a taboo subject and kept to whispers and close door conversations. I don’t mean share your personal stuff with random people but normalize talking about asking for help when you need it, and that its okay to need help. We’re humans, not robots. Sometimes we need a little extra support.”



The Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program is another example of available extra support. SARP saw over 4,500 patients last year alone. They engaged in clinical logistics support with receipt and review of 307 Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor packages on behalf of service members from commands throughout the Pacific Northwest region, scheduled 318 screening appointments for those engaged with their command DAPA as self-referrals or command referrals, and coordinated appropriate level of care needs for 318 patients within the clinic or by way of clinical placement through case management.



Sailors and Marines are able to come to NHB’s Mental Health clinic for appointments or for groups. One readily available resource at NMRTC Bremerton is ‘Mental Health Office Hours,’ for active duty service members to drop-in any Thursday between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. for questions, consultations, connection to care, support, resources and information needs.



Crenshaw has been a part of Navy Medicine since 2020 after being initially interested in joining while in high school when he did Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps.



“I was always interested in doing something to help others. Medicine just happened to be what I became passionate about,” said Crenshaw.



Navy Medicine has taken him to the Caribbean and being stationed at NMRTC Guantanamo Bay, Cuba before his current duty in the Pacific Northwest at NMRTC Bremerton



When asked to sum up is Navy career to date, Crenshaw replied, “The best part of my career so far has been being able to meet and work with some amazing people and form really close bonds with them.”



The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential support for individuals in crisis. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 or https://988lifeline.org