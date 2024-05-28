Watch Dogs re-dedicate Memorial

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Hammond | Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Graves (left), former command sergeant major of the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Hammond | Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Graves (left), former command sergeant major of the now deactivated 25th Military Police Battalion pays his respect alongside fellow retired sergeant’s major during a memorial re-dedication ceremony on Schofield Barracks, HI May 23, 2024. “We should never say happy Memorial Day, it’s a day of remembrance,” said Graves, “I think as Soldiers if we do that and if we can send that message to folks and continue to remember that ourselves, we’re doing a good service.” see less | View Image Page

The 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, honored their fallen Soldiers by conducting a memorial unveiling on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 23.



However, well before 2024, Soldiers sought to remember the battlefield sacrifices of their brethren.



“The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating, the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land,” said Gen. John A. Logan, leader of an organization for Northern Civil War veterans who called for a nationwide day of remembrance on May 5, 1868.



In 1968, Congress would establish the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, establishing Memorial Day as a federal holiday and day of remembrance, celebrated to this day.



“Remember Memorial Day is not about barbeques and thanking Service Members for their service,” said Col. Charles A. Green, commander, 8th Military Police Brigade. “It is about honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”



The memorial unveiling paid tribute to the 20 Soldiers who gave their life in defense of the nation.



“We should never say happy Memorial Day; it’s a day of remembrance,” said retired Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Graves, former command sergeant major of the now deactivated 25th Military Police Battalion. “I think, as Soldiers, if we do that and if we can send that message to folks and continue to remember that ourselves, we’re doing a good service.”



Graves was accompanied by Gold Star family member Natalie Rauch, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Micheal Hamilton, retired Sgt. Maj. Michael Patarini, Christine Untalan and Rocco Morano from Survivor Outreach Services.



“I think it’s such an honor; it goes back to customs and traditions, connecting our current Watch Dogs with those who served before us to honor those who gave their life in service. It is humbling,” said Command Sgt. Maj. James Rutherford, command sergeant major, 8th Military Police Brigade. “The bottom line is events like this help pave the way for our Soldiers as their careers continue to progress.”



During the ceremony, Soldiers carried the identification tags, commonly known as dog tags, of the 20 fallen Soldiers and placed them at the foot of the statue. The statue, the traditional rifle with a fixed bayonet pointing into the ground, symbolizing the fallen Soldiers; placed between a pair of boots, symbolizing the Soldiers final march; with the helmet and dog tags fixed at the top, representing required items the Soldiers have no further need for.



“I am honored to stand here at this memorial ceremony, and on this day, reflect and challenge myself to honor our fallen by seeking ways to make myself a better leader, Soldier, and teammate,” said Green. “My ask is that you do the same! Our solemn promise remains to never forget their individual and collective sacrifices – those and all who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our great Nation.”