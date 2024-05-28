Peru, US partner for aeromedical evacuation training at Resolute Sentinel 2024

Photo By Master Sgt. Daryl Knee | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and the 88th...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Daryl Knee | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and the 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron, set up a blood transfusion on a simulated aeromedical evacuation patient during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, May 30, 2024. Resolute Sentinel 24's goal is to prepare the participating nations for providing care to patients in areas where treatment options and resources are limited. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick) see less | View Image Page

Peruvian and U.S. Airmen, along with Peruvian Coast Guardsmen, participated in a joint aeromedical evacuation training on May 30, 2024, in Lima, Peru.



The two partner nations trained on how to treat and transport injured Airmen through the sky. The AE training was coordinated by Combined Joint Task Force – Resolute Sentinel 2024 with the goal of preparing the U.S. and partner nations for providing care to patients in areas where treatment options and resources are limited.



“We are integrating with the Peruvians, and we’re all are multiple different specialties with multiple levels of experience,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Horn, 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and Center for the Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills trauma surgeon. “We're trying to execute an operational training that is useful for everyone involved from the most junior folks to the most senior folks, both American and Peruvian, all while being in locations that aren't heavily resourced and in unfamiliar environments.”



During the training, participants were able to exercise their medical knowledge and work in tandem with the critical care air transport team. Also, it was an opportunity to showcase the medical capabilities inside the C-130J Super Hercules.



“The Peruvian Armed Forces don’t have an (automated external defibrillator) system like what we do back in the States,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Forrest Moodispaw, CJTF-RS24 lead for the aeromedical evacuation training. “We have worked with them for several years, and they have liked what we have provided in terms of knowledge. Their medics mainly operate on helicopters, but they also have C-130J capabilities and different aircraft that they can fly patients on. So, they're wanting to take a look and see how they can better incorporate our procedures into what they do.”



While in the air, service members were able to spectate and engage different stages of evacuation care and facilitate IV administrations and blood transfusions. The Peruvian service members who participated in the training said they were excited to add a new skill set to their repository.



“I believe that this is good operational training for all of us here,” said Peruvian Air Force Capt. Syndel Rios, Las Palmas Hospital medical surgeon. “We have some experience with evacuations, but this exercise can help us improve the kind of protocol that we manage in Peru. It's going to take more practice for our institution to improve, but we will make it possible.”



The AE training also provided ample opportunity for the Peruvian and U.S. forces to improve their communication and interconnectedness, helping push past present barriers.



“When you're talking about working with partner nations, we all have our nuances and things that we do differently,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Courtney Adams, 167th AES. “So, an opportunity to work together outside of an austere environment or war time allows for more familiarity so that when it does come to those situations, it's not the first time. This builds those relationships that help improve our communication and improve the general understanding of our combined capabilities so we can work cohesively.”



This is the first of many joint training opportunities scheduled in the three-week Resolute Sentinel 24 exercise, and these events highlight the strength of global alliances.



“This training and Resolute Sentinel shows how strong our total force is,” Adams said. “Not just our active duty, Guard and Reserve, but our total force with our partnered nations and what their capabilities have to integrate with us are. If I was an enemy, I would definitely think twice as there's other nations that can quickly and effectively pair with our wonderful fighting force to help defend our shared way of life.”