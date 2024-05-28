Fort Meade Officials Break Ground on Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project

Photo By Shaun Herron | From left: Christopher S. Argo, chief of staff, DISA; Dewan Clayborn, president & CEO,...... read more read more Photo By Shaun Herron | From left: Christopher S. Argo, chief of staff, DISA; Dewan Clayborn, president & CEO, Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce, Col. Michael A. Sapp, garrison commander, Col. Estee S. Pinchasin, district commander, USACE, Baltimore District; Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Moore, garrison CSM; James Kitchen, Anne Arundel County Executive Office; and Matt Shaffer, director, DPW, break ground as part of a ceremony to kick off the road-widening project along Cooper Avenue. see less | View Image Page

FORT MEADE, Md. (May 24, 2024) - Officials marked the commencement of the Cooper Avenue road-widening initiative with a groundbreaking ceremony at the intersection of Reece and MacArthur roads on May 24.



Joined by Fort Meade command leadership, congressional staffers, Anne Arundel County officials, and local business organizations, the event signaled the beginning of a project slated to extend through the remainder of the year and much of 2025.



Col. Michael Sapp, garrison commander, expressed enthusiasm for the project's launch, emphasizing its significance for Fort Meade's community.



“Widening Cooper Avenue is something for which we’ve waited a long time. This is certainly a special day for Fort Meade’s residents and workforce,” Sapp remarked. “This is the next step in improving our internal traffic flow for commuters and emergency responders alike. Fort Meade’s 21st Century Warfighters may use digital pathways at the office, but they still rely on the physical pathways to get there.”



Col. Estee Pinchasin, district commander of the USACE Baltimore District, echoed Sapp's sentiments, emphasizing the project's role in enhancing safety and progress.



“This project highlights our commitment to progress and safety. The overarching goal is to prevent traffic jams and road failures on Fort Meade,” Pinchasin stated.



The project entails widening Cooper Avenue from Rockenbach Avenue to Mapes Road. Additionally, the construction of a traffic circle will replace the traffic light at the intersection of Cooper Ave and Reece Road. This initiative aims to widen Reese Road from MacArthur to Cooper and broaden Rose Street from Reece to Mapes Road. The incorporation of a curbed median strip will separate traffic in each direction, while sidewalks will be reconstructed to meet Army Design Standards, the Installation Regulating Plan, and Installation Design Guidelines.



Notably, the project holds significance for the community, serving to preempt major traffic disruptions and ensuring swift access for security and emergency responders to crucial areas of the installation.



Funded primarily through MILCON (Military Construction) Funding, Matthew Shaffer, Director of Public Works at U.S. Army Garrison, FMMD, hailed the project's commencement as a significant victory for the community.



“This project is an important investment for Fort Meade because it will transform Cooper Avenue into a welcoming, safe, and accessible road for all users. We are getting the whole project in one contract. Big win for us,” Shaffer emphasized.



Construction commenced in March 2024 and is slated for completion by December 2025.



For ongoing updates on roadwork and construction projects such as Cooper Road, the My Army Post app serves as a comprehensive resource for installation-related news and updates. Available for download on the App Store or Google Play.