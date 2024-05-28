Understanding Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) [PODCAST]

Providing “airpower anytime, anywhere” means battlefield commanders must have a detailed understanding where Airmen and materiel are always. In a contested environment, there is an increased need to understand the entire landscape to coordinate actions with allies and counter hostile actors.



The Air Force, along with the Army and Navy, are collectively working toward a more common system to communicate these items, and wage effective campaigns. That effort is Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2).



The Air Force’s component to JADC2 is the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS). As a sign of the System’s importance, it was included in the service’s Operational Imperatives (OI 2 - Operationally Focused ABMS).



Lt. Col. Todd P. Myers, Materiel Leader for ABMS, recently spoke with “Leadership Log” to explain ABMS and how AFLCMC is contributing to the system.



In the “Leadership Log” discussion, Myers talks about several items related to ABMS, including:



● Why ABMS is needed

● How it helps command and control decision-makers

● How artificial intelligence and machine learning impact AMBS

● How ABMS is being built with warfighters’ input

● How AFLCMC is supporting ABMS

