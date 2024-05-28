Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Understanding Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) [PODCAST]

    A thumbnail graphic for AFLCMC's &quot;Leadership Log&quot; podcast, episode 113.

    Photo By Joseph Danielewicz | A thumbnail graphic for AFLCMC's "Leadership Log" podcast, episode 113. (U.S. Air...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Story by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Providing “airpower anytime, anywhere” means battlefield commanders must have a detailed understanding where Airmen and materiel are always. In a contested environment, there is an increased need to understand the entire landscape to coordinate actions with allies and counter hostile actors.

    The Air Force, along with the Army and Navy, are collectively working toward a more common system to communicate these items, and wage effective campaigns. That effort is Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

    The Air Force’s component to JADC2 is the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS). As a sign of the System’s importance, it was included in the service’s Operational Imperatives (OI 2 - Operationally Focused ABMS).

    Lt. Col. Todd P. Myers, Materiel Leader for ABMS, recently spoke with “Leadership Log” to explain ABMS and how AFLCMC is contributing to the system.

    In the “Leadership Log” discussion, Myers talks about several items related to ABMS, including:

    ● Why ABMS is needed
    ● How it helps command and control decision-makers
    ● How artificial intelligence and machine learning impact AMBS
    ● How ABMS is being built with warfighters’ input
    ● How AFLCMC is supporting ABMS

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 13:21
    Story ID: 472743
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Understanding Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) [PODCAST], by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    A thumbnail graphic for AFLCMC's &quot;Leadership Log&quot; podcast, episode 113.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFLCMC
    ABMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT