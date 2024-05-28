Naumann takes command of 10th Mountain Division (LI) during Fort Drum ceremony

Photo By Michael Strasser | Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, incoming 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander,...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, incoming 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, receives the division guidon from Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty commander, during the change of command ceremony May 31 on Sexton Field. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 31, 2024) -- Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann returned to Fort Drum to take command of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum during a change of command ceremony May 31 on Sexton Field.



Naumann, the 33rd division commander, previously led 1st Brigade Combat Team and served as division chief of staff between 2015 and 2018.



“We are truly humbled to return to the North Country and to once again serve the Soldiers, families, and civilians who make up the great 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum team,” Naumann said.



Before arriving at Fort Drum, Naumann served as U.S. Army Forces Command deputy chief of staff, G-3/5/7, at Fort Liberty, North Carolina.



“I'll tell you, we've been back on the ground here for only a week now, but it feels as if we never left,” he said. “This is largely due to the wonderful people in the communities that surround and constantly support this division and installation. We look forward to reconnecting with you and to making new friends going forward.”



Naumann said the ceremony was a change in leadership and not direction, as he indicated that the 10th Mountain Division is well-positioned to continue making tremendous contributions for the Army and the nation.



“And while the Soldiers on the field are more interested in their leader's deeds, not words, going forward, you can expect me to prioritize the preparation of our people,” he said. “To be ready today and relevant tomorrow, while continuing to enrich the proud heritage and unique identity of this division.”



The ceremony also marked Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson’s third and final assignment with the 10th Mountain Division (LI), as he departs for Fort Liberty, North Carolina, to command the XVIII Airborne Corps.



Anderson previously served at Fort Drum as 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment commander from 2010-2012 and deputy division commander for support from 2018-2019.



During his remarks, Anderson extolled the accomplishments Soldiers made throughout the division during deployments worldwide, and the work ahead for brigades preparing for other overseas missions.



“It is truly incredible to see how much our great Mountain Division does to fight and win our nation's wars, protect our interests, our allies, and most of all our people – year in and year out,” he said. “And they are doing all this with little fanfare, without false bravado, and with a sense of humility that drives respect. They go about their business with their sleeves rolled up and ready to work for each other and to get the mission done right. That is why we are known as the ‘Blue-Collar Division.’”



Anderson said that while the missions were challenging and the operational temp was high, greatness was achieved by Soldiers, civilians, and family members.



He noted the success of the 10th Mountain Reception Company for their efforts to integrate new Soldiers into the division, the Holistic Health and Fitness teams for changing the culture toward Soldier performance, and the reenlistment and recruitment efforts that have improved retention and drawn more service members to Fort Drum.



Anderson also spoke about how light infantry training is enhanced with alpine capabilities and a focus on developing technologies such as Hunter EMS (Electromagnetic Spectrum).



“For those of you who may not understand how so much can be done by one unit, it is simple,” he said. “There is only one way to do it. Invest in your people, trust them, give them intent and a problem to solve, and then work through it with them. Think long term and be patient. They will summit any mountain you can put in front of them.”



Like the World War II veterans who accomplished the impossible during the nighttime ascent on Riva Ridge and Mount Belvedere in Italy, Anderson said that same determination and innovative drive to succeed is embedded in today’s 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers.



“You are the same people,” he said. “Your Riva Ridge, your Mount Belvedere is coming. We don't know where or when, but it is coming. And you will be ready. You will climb to new heights and solve new problems on different mountains. We are so fortunate to have you in our ranks.”



Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty commander, presided over the ceremony, and he remarked on both general officers’ contributions to the 10th Mountain Division (LI).



“I have known Greg Anderson for all of my adult life, and there is no better person, there is no better leader,” Donahue said. “Greg, all we’ve done is asked you to build on the legacy of this great division. And whenever you look at the annals of what has occurred in this division over the last two years, this will be looked at as one of the most significant times in the history of this division.”



Donahue concluded with advice to Naumann during his tenure as division commander.



“Be an incredible teammate,” he said. “Share everything across the Army. What you all are doing here, everybody should know. Continue that. Everybody should want to come and be a part of the 10th Mountain Division.”