52nd Operations Group, Detachment 1 changes command

POWIDZ AIR BASE, Poland – U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Sean “Shag” Murphy relinquished command of Detachment 1, 52nd Operations Group to Lt. Col. Peter “Namy” Namyslowski during a change of command ceremony at Powidz, Poland, May 31.



Col. Thomas Graham, commander of the 52nd Operations Group, presided over the ceremony as Det 1 bid farewell to one commander and welcomed another.



“In short order, Shag, with Namy as his Director of Operations, instituted a radically different style of leadership as a leadership team,” said Graham. “That style is inclusive, it’s communicative, it’s service-oriented, and it’s problem-solving. The results have been outstanding.”



Det 1 is a geographically separated unit assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, charged with the coordination and support of rotational United States Air Force fighter, tanker and airlift aircraft to Poland for bilateral and multinational joint theater security operation events. These events focus on increased interoperability between the Polish and United States Air Force.



“I could not be more proud and excited to lead you (Det 1) forward and to be sure that the adversary understands we are here and you may not take one inch further,” said Namyslowski.



Change of command ceremonies are military traditions that consist of the outbound commander transferring a military standard flag, or guidon, to their successor. This guidon represents its unit, squadron and its commanding officer.



Prior to assuming the position of commander, Namyslowski served as Director of Operations and C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft commander at Det 1.

