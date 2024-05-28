NAVWAR Named Navy’s Best Place to Work in 2023 Rankings

Photo By Ramon Go | The Culturally Yours event hosted in 2023 by NAVWAR’s Quality of Work Life committee...... read more read more Photo By Ramon Go | The Culturally Yours event hosted in 2023 by NAVWAR’s Quality of Work Life committee saw many groups share their cultural heritage through food, music, informational posters and more. Employees gathered in Miller Commons to experience the multicultural diversity of NAVWAR’s workforce. see less | View Image Page

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) was named as the top Navy organization in the 2023 Best Places to Work in the Federal Government rankings, listed first out of 17 Department of Navy (DON) agency subcomponent organizations.



The annual report, published by the Partnership for Public Service and Boston Consulting Group, offers the most comprehensive assessment of how federal public servants view their jobs and workplaces, providing employee perspectives on leadership, work-life balance, pay, professional development among other issues.



”NAVWAR is committed to doing everything we can to cultivate a world-class workforce. Our leadership has not only stated that our workforce is the priority, but they have also invested in programs that empower a culture of excellence, focus on continuous learning and career development opportunities, and inspire a mission mindset,” said Francesca Ramos, director of civilian human resources at NAVWAR. “These are all things that get our workforce highly engaged and motivated to do their best work in support of the fleet and warfighter.”



The results are calculated using a proprietary weighted formula that looks at responses received from the workforce relative to the three following questions from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management’s Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS):



• I recommend my organization as a good place to work.

• Considering everything, how satisfied are you with your job?

• Considering everything, how satisfied are you with your organization?



NAVWAR received a score of 79.7, a marked improvement over last year’s result of 74.9. As the highest score in command history, it is well above the average 2023 score of 65.7. Out of 459 agency subcomponent agencies across the entire federal government, NAVWAR remains in the top 33%.



While the results do not cite specific programs or policies that most contribute to any given organization’s ranking, the FEVS survey results showed that NAVWAR was categorized in the upper quartile of the following: effective leadership, employee input, work-life balance and professional development. In demonstrating commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, NAVWAR was ranked first in the Navy.



Fostering a world-class workforce is one of the key objectives of the Strategic Vector, a guiding document describing a data-driven approach to making NAVWAR the world’s preeminent provider of information warfare capabilities. The Best Place to Work rankings indicate that NAVWAR’s leadership is dedicated to continually improving and enabling a culture of excellence among its employees.



Those initiatives include data science and Power Apps classes, access to trainings on Udemy, an internal distinguished speakers’ series, a podcast spotlighting NAVWAR’s employee engagement efforts, wellness and mentoring coaching, flexible telework policies, mission mindset ship tours and numerous recognition opportunities through quarterly awards ceremonies.



“We achieved the status of the best place to work by making our people our number one resource,” said Mary-Kate Bailey, director of organizational development and training at NAVWAR. “Our leadership listens and addresses cultural issues head-on through open communication with diverse working groups. By ensuring everyone understands their role in our mission and their support for the warfighter, we have built a culture of excellence and innovation.”



The 2023 Best Places to Work rankings included 532 federal organizations: 17 large federal agencies, 26 midsize agencies, 30 small agencies and 459 subcomponents. NAVWAR was included in the agency subcomponent category as a subcategory of DON.



NAVWAR’s survey results comprises of responses across the entire enterprise including NAVWAR headquarters, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, NIWC Atlantic, Program Executive Office (PEO) Command, Control, Computers, Communication and Intelligence (C4I), PEO Digital and Enterprise Services and PEO Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions (MLB).



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.