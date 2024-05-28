Caney Memorial Day Ceremony

Photo By Capt. Derek Cobb | The Ernest Brown American Legion Post 138 Commander Andrew McBride and guest speaker...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Derek Cobb | The Ernest Brown American Legion Post 138 Commander Andrew McBride and guest speaker Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Henderson salute the flag as it is hoisted at the Memorial Day Ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park of Caney, Kansas, May 27. The Ernest Brown American Legion Post 138 of Caney, Kansas, annually leads the community in a Memorial Day Ceremony to remember and honor the service members that made the ultimate sacrifice. (US Army Reserve photo by Capt. Derek Cobb) see less | View Image Page

CANEY, Kansas – Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (HHC, 451 ESC) out of Wichita, Kansas, supported the Ernest Brown American Legion Post 138 by providing a Firing Detail for the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park on May 27.



Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.



Each year the Ernest Brown American Legion Post 138 leads the community in its Memorial Day Ceremony. Commander of the Ernest Brown American Legion Post 138, Andrew McBride, presided over the ceremony. He reminded everyone of Brig. Gen. George H. Wark, a WWI veteran.



He served as a Kansas state senator in 1916, leaving office to fight in WWI with the Kansas National Guard. As a captain, he organized Caney’s Company D, 139th Infantry, 38th Division. After the war, he resumed his law practice and started the American Legion Post 138, naming it after Ernest Brown, the first Soldier from Company D that was killed in battle during WWI. He returned to serving as a Kansas state senator and continued serving in the Kansas National Guard. Throughout his life, Wark worked to remind everyone not to forget the fallen. Memorial Day was always important to him. He spoke numerous times at services and speaking engagements encouraging others to honor those as we honor today.



“This Memorial Day we stand united as a nation under Old Glory, the faces of our fallen embedded in our symbol of red, white and blue, which reminds us of the true cost of our freedom,” McBride said, “We recognize the men and women who served our country and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in battle.”



Army Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Henderson, also a native of Caney, Kansas, was the guest speaker. He took the time to recite the names of 38 people from Caney who had died in service to our nation, the battle they served in, their ages, and place of burial.



Those supporting the event included the U.S. Army Reserve Firing Detail from HHC, 451 ESC, the U.S. Army Marine Corps Reserve Color Guard from Wichita, Kansas, members of the Ernest Brown American Legion Post 138, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Caney Blue Star Mothers, American Legion Riders with members that participate in the Patriotic Guard, members of Scout Troop 3, Scout Troop 31, Pack 3, the Caney Fire Department, and the City of Caney. Hundreds of residents joined these organizations for the Memorial Day Ceremony.



The firing detail provided, consisted of Lt. Col. Joe George, Staff Sgt. Thomas Janowski, Staff Sgt. Aaron Cabrera, Sgt. Kali Florez, and Sgt. Johniel Morera. They fired a three-Volley salute to honor the fallen. The Veterans Memorial Park sits across Taylor Street from the Sunnyside Cemetery, where Wark rests.



It is our duty to remember those we have lost. It is our honor to stand with their Families. And it is our sacred obligation to remember all they have given.



To learn more about Brig. Gen. George H. Wark follow the link provided here:



https://ksngmuseum.wordpress.com/2013/07/01/bg-george-h-wark/