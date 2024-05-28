Butterflies released in honor of the fallen

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Tears were shed, and memories shared as butterflies were released at Memorial Garden in honor and remembrance of loved ones fallen.



The Army Community Service’s Survivor Outreach Services held a Butterfly Release ceremony of remembrance for those fallen May 22 at Memorial Garden on Fort Gregg-Adams, Va.



During the ceremony family and friends took a moment to speak the name of their loved one they were honoring into the microphone that was passed, along with releasing a butterfly in honor of their fallen loved one as a symbol of hope, change, transformation, and renewal.



The annual Butterfly Release is a public show of respect and gratitude to the immediate spouses, children, mothers, fathers or siblings of a fallen service member who died while serving his or her country in uniform.



To start the ceremony, Tanya Simmons sang the National Anthem, and the invocation was given by Chaplain Lt. Col. Lyde Andrews.



“It is a big Army, but it is a very small Army as well,” said Col. James D. Hoyman, the garrison commander. “We are a community who leans on one another and is there for each other in our times of need.”



The Memorial Garden had portraits of the fallen service members with a U.S. flag by each portrait. These portraits and flags were placed throughout the flowers while among them stood Gold Star Family members together in a circle around the beautiful flowing water fountain at the center of the garden.



Those gathered listened as guest speaker, Gladys Grubb, spoke about her experience losing her husband who was killed in action during the Vietnam War.



“I was home on March the 31st, when they came to my door to let me know that my husband Steve was missing in action,” said Grubb. “On June 3rd, they came back to notify me that Steve was no long considered MIA and was now listed as killed in action, what a week that had been on me and our family.”



While sharing her story, Grubb reflects on growing up during an era where she was not allowed to share her story and had to mourn her loss in private.



“I shut down and didn’t talk about what had happened for years,” she said. “That time was so different; we didn’t have a Survivor Outreach Services program like Angie and the team here. We were left to deal with our grief all alone.”



Grubb spoke about how grateful she is for the SOS program and the positive impact they bring to those grieving their lost loved ones.



“It is our honor to stand here today with our families,” said Brig. Gen. Steven L. Allen, commandant and 44th Chief of Ordnance. “Today is the day that we take time to honor those who gave their lives for our country.”

