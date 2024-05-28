Staff in the Spotlight – Builder First Class Roland Palacios

Meet Builder First Class (BU1) Roland Palacios, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC), Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.



Hailing from the vibrant town of Elgin, Texas, Palacios’ journey in the Navy began in 2009 with a desire to serve his country. Initially drawn to the idea of military service, Palacios found his true calling when he discovered the Seabees—the Navy's renowned construction battalion.



“When I learned about the Seabees and what they do, it seemed like it was exactly what I was looking for,” he recalls. “I really enjoy building things and getting to see the finished product. Joining the Navy and becoming a Seabee allowed me to learn a trade that will be useful to me later on in life while also giving me the opportunity to travel and gain different life experiences.”



Palacios’ previous duty stations include stops in Virginia Beach, San Diego, and Port Hueneme, though his career has taken a transformative turn upon his arrival at RTC Great Lakes. Inspired by a former mentor and colleague who served as an RDC, Palacios was drawn to the challenge of guiding and shaping the future of Navy recruits.



“EOCS (Equipment Operator Senior Chief) Ibalio is someone who taught me a lot about leadership and how to be a good mentor to others,” Palacio says. “I have a lot of respect for the traits she possesses and the way she conducts herself. Following in her footsteps and gaining this experience is something that I thought would mold me in a similar way,” he explains.



Despite being stationed at RTC for two years as an RDC and FQA (fleet quality assurance) inspector, Palacios’ journey hasn’t been without challenges.



“Here you have to be comfortable mentoring on a large scale,” Palacio says. “It’s not like in the battalion where you can choose your protégé, have a one-on-one bond with that person, and see them progress through the ranks. We have 90-plus recruits that need our guidance and don’t have the luxury of focusing on only a few individuals. Sure, you have a handful of promotions to give to recruits who show potential, but we can’t lose sight of the division and the ultimate goal.”



Navigating the demands of his role as an RDC, Palacios finds fulfillment in witnessing the growth of recruits under his guidance.



“When a recruit comes here, some of them have no concept of what it takes to be in the military. Seeing that progression from P-days (processing) when they’re struggling with everything to eventually becoming a Sailor who is ready for the fleet is something I’m really proud of.”



As Palacios continues to hone his skills as an RDC, his dedication to service and leadership is evident. Through mentorship, guidance, and unwavering commitment, Palacios exemplifies the Navy’s ethos of honor, courage, and commitment, shaping the future of the Navy one recruit at a time.



Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.



