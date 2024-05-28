Community members make pilgrimage to chapel in Graf’s training area

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – Believers from Vilseck and the surrounding area made a pilgrimage to the Wolf Hunter Chapel in the restricted area of the military training area May 26, 2024.



The Wolf Hunter Chapel was built in gratitude for the rescue of a hunter from certain death over 300 years ago. According to the legend, a hunter who had gone missing while hunting wolves was found and rescued after he invoked the Holy Trinity.



Since the great expansion of the military training area in 1938 by the Wehrmacht from 96 to 230 square kilometers (37 to 89 square miles) access to the chapel had been limited for the general public until the U.S. Army took over the military training area after World War II.



Now every year on Trinity Sunday citizens of the neighboring area can make the pilgrimage to the chapel and hold their service there. Led by the Vilseck altar boys, the pilgrims made their way along the tank road through the woods to the chapel, the last intact little church in the entire training area.



Chaplain Gerst Acker commemorated with songs, prayers and texts.



U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Garrison commander Col. Kevin A. Poole and his wife Patricia von Rekowski participated in the event.



“I think this is a wonderful event,” said Poole. “There is no better way to connect with our host nation partners and to join them here for this wonderful event.



“There are great people out here,” Poole continued. “I even met someone who was born in this area. She is 88 years old, and it is just a very special event to connect with her and the rest of the people here.”



Special guest to the pilgrimage was 88-year-old Ottilie “Tilly” Gebhardt, who was born at the Erzhäusl (small ore house), a former community of a few houses and an inn next to the Wolf Hunters Chapel. Gebhardt's parents ran the restaurant in this former community where Gebhardt was born in 1935.





The Erzhäusl was replaced in 1938 when the training area was extended. The Gebhardt family moved to Grünwald, a former village on the site of today's Rose Barracks, and later to Vilseck.



Gebhardt herself worked as a secretary for the U.S. Army. Even after her retirement, she still maintains many connections to her friends in America as well as the memories of her birthplace, the Erzhäusl.



“As long as I can, I will try to come here every year” said Gebhardt.



Another special guest was Alexander Krone, new forestry director.



“I just started this job last fall, and I am happy to be here today and be part of this event since the forestry office has a special connection to this chapel since we took it under our care in 1967,” said Krone.



The Federal Forestry Office saved the chapel from decay in 1967 and has maintained it ever since.



The pilgrimage ended with traditional German sausages and drinks served by the foresters.



You can find more pictures of the event here: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBsTW9.

