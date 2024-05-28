USAG Bavaria welcomes newest American citizens

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany — As part of a special program to naturalize active-duty service members and their Families, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria hosted a naturalization ceremony May 30 at the Tower View Conference Center welcoming 33 new citizens of the United States.



The citizens naturalized at the ceremony originally come from 24 different countries: South Korea, Peru, Mexico, India, Czech Republic, Romania, Ghana, Philippines, Vietnam, Guyana, Germany, Switzerland, Federated States of Micronesia, Colombia, Lebanon, Haiti, Nepal, Burma, Cuba, Jamaica, Poland, Honduras, Nigeria, and Pakistan.



Following the national anthem, the Oath of Allegiance was virtually conducted by a representative with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.



The ceremony concluded with garrison commander Col. Kevin A. Poole and Command Sgt. Maj. Hermes F. Acevedo distributing certificates of naturalization to America’s newest citizens.



“I’m excited and happy, finally a citizen, my family is all the same now,” said Daisy Atchison, originally from the Philippines.



Pfc. Linsa Asante, originally from Ghana is excited. She said: “I look forward doing great things with being an American and also living life as an American.”



The ceremony was concluded with the youngest new citizen, Sgt. Rajay Miguel Hibbert from Jamaica, and garrison commander Col. Kevin A. Poole cutting the cake.



To view the livestream of the event, visit the USAG Bavaria Facebook Page here: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/DnYeBPcmjVt3UiVz/.



View additional photos of the event at the link here: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBsTSb.



Here’s a list of all the newly naturalized U.S. citizens:



SungrYung Kim (South Korea)

Gustavo Flores Pamo (Peru)

Luis Peralta Aguirre (Mexico)

Mithran Vetriselvan (India)

Kamila Jackson Wagner (Czech Republic)

Ana Maria Cojocariu (Romania)

Nazia Rafique (India)

Richmond Ahi (Ghana)

Aram Bernal Ramos (Philippines)

Nguyen Mai (Vietnam)

Kyla Endreana Daniels (Guyana)

Marlyn Casimiro Lee (Philippines)

Seokyoung Lee (South Korea)

Jennifer Janine Flurry (Germany)

Jacqueline Thoele (Switzerland)

Linda Asante (Ghana)

Joshua Hersey Sigrah (Federated States of Micronesia)

Jostein Camilo Garzon Arcila (Colombia)

Ralph Youssef Abboud (Lebanon)

Kendly Nicolas (Haiti)

Namfung Wanem (Nepal)

Poe Khine Mon Soe (Burma)

Daisy Alterado Atchison (Philippines)

Christopher Antony Olivares Gutierrez (Peru)

Alejandro Cabrera Navarro (Cuba)

Jibriel Carlo Liwanag Roque (Philippines)

Rajay Miguel Hibbert (Jamaica)

Katarzyna Howell (Poland)

Christi Azrael Ramos Zarate (Mexico)

Sumona Kisku (India)

Jorge Nahun Enamorado Yanez (Honduras)

Able Udoh Friday (Nigeria)

Nehan Shariq (Pakistan)

