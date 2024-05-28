Garmisch Community members honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day

DURNBACH, Germany— In honor of Memorial Day, members of the Garmisch community traveled to Durnbach War Cemetery to participate in a ceremony of remembrance led by Garmisch Community Chaplain (Lt. Col.) David Schnarr, May 27, 2024.



Durnbach War Cemetery was constructed and is maintained by the United Kingdom’s Commonwealth War Graves Commission and honors nearly 3,000 of the fallen from World War II.



Schnarr shared the stories of four fallen warriors: Flight Officer W. G. Shearer, Tech. Sgt. J. J. Hannon, 1st Lt. S. W. Penner, and 1st Lt. E. G. Roberts.



The fallen Americans Schnarr spoke about served in the Royal Canadian Air Force or Royal Air Force as well as in the U.S. Army Air Force. These Americans were buried in Germany because they were slain in battle while serving as part of British Commonwealth air crews.



After visiting each gravesite and learning something about the warrior buried there, community members had a moment of silence and rendered respect by saluting or placing their hands over their hearts.



The American headstones our community members viewed have in common “U.S. Army Air Force” because the Air Force was not formed as a separate branch until after World War II. While these men were serving with other Allies, they were all technically part of the Army Air Force at the time of their deaths.



“Overall, it was a unique and great opportunity to observe Memorial Day, and to share in the camaraderie of all those who choose to remember and honor the sacrifices of our fallen and their loved ones,” said Michael Derosier, deputy director of Public Works, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria. “Additionally, the cemetery staff offered an impromptu tour and demonstrated immeasurable pride in preserving the legacy they are entrusted with.”



The ceremony concluded with the reading of the poem “High Flight” by John Gillespie Magee Jr. followed by the sounding of “Taps.”

