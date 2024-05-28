Air Force retiree excels in his role at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

Photo By Elaine Heirigs | Cedric L. Fuller is an equipment manager and accountable property officer at Naval...... read more read more Photo By Elaine Heirigs | Cedric L. Fuller is an equipment manager and accountable property officer at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore aboard Naval Air Station Lemoore. He is from Musella, Georgia and has worked at the clinic for four years. Fuller is responsible for the management of all medical and dental equipment that has a life cycle. (U.S. DoD photo by Elaine Heirigs/released) see less | View Image Page

Cedric L. Fuller is an equipment manager and accountable property officer at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore. He is from Musella, Georgia and has worked at the clinic for four years.



Fuller is responsible for the management of all medical and dental equipment that has a life cycle. His duties include inventorying all equipment, leading the equipment replacement planning group and reviewing technical purchases. Fuller then accepts and coordinates the installation and oversees the maintenance and redistribution of all medical equipment in the command. In addition, he coordinates the disposal of equipment that has reached its end of life.



“I help provide excellent and accurate patient care by ensuring that the correct, best, most price worthy medical equipment is purchased for the command and its beneficiaries,” said Fuller.



Fuller is an unwavering champion for the equipment management program at the clinic.



“The enthusiasm and dedication he provides in his duties are unmatched,” said Marcus Jones, materials management department head at NHCL. “His keen eye for detail and uncanny ability to detect discrepancies and identify missing equipment documents make him an invaluable asset to the team.”



Fuller loves to travel and looks forward to traveling at least once per year to Monterey, California and Fallon, Nevada to complete wall-to-wall equipment inventories, serviceability checks and accuracy audits at Naval Branch Health Clinic Fallon and Branch Dental Clinic/Navy Medical Administration Unit Monterey.



“As a 20-plus years Air Force retiree, it took me a little time to adjust to the ‘Navy way’ of getting the job done,” said Fuller. “Being a quick learner, I’ve adjusted well, and I look forward to an even better career progression and retiring (again) in about 10 years!”