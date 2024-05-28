May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Behavioral Health team aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow are reaching out to encourage you to reach out, too.

“We want to diminish the misconceptions and stigma that can be associated with receiving mental health services,” said Michelle Adams, Family Advocacy Program Prevention and Education specialist, victim advocate and Behavioral Health office manager. “We want to encourage people to reach out for help and support.”

One of the common reasons people reach out for support is because, whatever problem they are facing, at times it gets to be too much to cope with on their own, she explained.

“They may need a professional to talk to like a licensed clinician. Stress can be a big concern and can be hard to cope with, without healthy coping strategies, which we can help teach,” Adams said. “In addition to other resources, we also offer Century Anger Management classes this month as well as stress management classes that patrons can register for.”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health it is estimated that more than one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness (57.8 million in 2021).

“Only about half of these people who suffer from a mental illness actually receive treatment,” said Jennifer Grunwald, FAP P&E specialist, and victim advocate. “We strongly encourage everyone on base to use the resources available through our team. You can also talk with a friend who can help you find mental health services and counseling support. Additionally, we offer various educational evidence-based workshops and classes that can help improve your confidence, self-esteem, communication skills, and more.”

Mental health concerns can be experienced at any time with the average age of onset being in the mid-20s. About 50 percent of mental health problems are established by age 14 and 75 percent by age 24. The bottom line with the statistics mean that you are not alone.

“If you know someone who may be struggling with their mental health, encourage them to reach out directly to our department or any of the other resources listed below,” Grunwald said. “If we are unable to assist them directly, we can facilitate a warm handoff to someone who can help.”

Direct support line:

• Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988

• Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

• Military Helpline: 888-457-4838

• Vets4Warriors: 855-838-8255

• Iraq and Afghanistan Vets of America: 212—982-9699

• SAMSHA: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)



If you or a loved one are in need of support, please reach out. Local Behavioral Health staff can be reached at 760-577-6533.

