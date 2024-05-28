“Pathfinder” Battalion welcomes new leadership

Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers of the 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, welcomed a new command team to the “Pathfinder” Battalion, during a formal ceremony May 29, 2024 at the headquarters located in Cumming, Ga.



Lieutenant Colonel Aaron M. Holt took command of the battalion while Command Sergeant Major David L. Creamer assumed responsibility as the new senior enlisted leader of the organization. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Geoffrey T. Miller, the outgoing commander, reflected on the successes of the battalion while celebrating individual accolades of his senior leaders.



“This unit has a culture of excellence,” said Miller. “Everybody doing the right thing and excelling in 3rd Battalion is something that is celebrated laterally, up, and down the chain of command.”



The ceremony allowed guests to see the symbolic passing of the unit colors, with campaign streamers representing a lineage that traces as far back as WWII. Colonel Luke W. Gaspard, rear detachment commander of the 48th IBCT presided over the ceremony. He addressed the Soldiers of Pathfinder Battalion with words of praise.



“Under Lt. Col. Miller’s leadership, you have faced a number of challenges and achieved remarkable milestones,” said Gaspard. “Your hard work and your perseverance have not gone unnoticed, and it is your collective efforts that have taken this battalion to new levels”.



Many of the recent challenges and accomplishments of the Pathfinder Battalion Soldiers were listed by Georgia ARNG State Command Sergeant Major John Ballenger as he delivered his remarks during the ceremony.



He noted that over the last five years, Pathfinder Soldiers returned from a deployment in Afghanistan, followed shortly thereafter by a state mobilization to support the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest response. The battalion then provided security during the 2021 Presidential inauguration, conducted two Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercises and a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Johnson, Louisiana. In the past year, the battalion supported multinational exercises with the country of Georgia and recently mobilized two companies in support of the U.S. Army Central Command area of responsibility.



The ceremony marks the first day of annual training for the 3rd Battalion Soldiers, who will immediately travel to Fort Stewart, Ga. to complete medical records updates, individual weapons qualification, and several other missions to build unit readiness.



“To the battalion, we’ve got a lot of work to do and we’re going to continue that path of perfection,” said Holt, as he officially signed on as the new Pathfinder 6.

