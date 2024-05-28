NIOC Texas Holds Frocking Promotion Ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas (May 30, 2024) — Navy Information Operations Command Texas conducted a frocking promotion ceremony, authorizing more than 80 Sailors to wear the uniform and assume the responsibilities of the next highest pay grade May 30.



The ceremony was held on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and marked a significant milestone in the careers of the newly promoted personnel.



Cyber Warfare Technician 1st Class Dante Martelli, a native of Millington, Tennessee was among those promoted. Reflecting on his achievement, Martelli said, "I feel awesome to have made rank today." He continued, "I am proud to have made 1st class in 3 1/2 years. When I enlisted, I set a goal to achieve first class petty officer in less than four years and I knocked it out of the park. I hope I can keep up the momentum and achieve the rank of chief petty officer by my 7 to 8-year mark."



Martelli, who was pinned by his spouse, Mackenzie Martelli, also expressed his gratitude for the opportunities provided by the command. "NIOC Texas has given me a great opportunity. I have met a lot of good friends and done some pretty fulfilling work," he said.



Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Kennedy Haynes, hailing from Indianapolis, was also promoted during the ceremony. Haynes shared her thoughts on the significance of the day, saying, "NIOC has given me opportunities such as working with other agencies and networking. I am excited for the opportunity to deploy."



She added, "The people are definitely my favorite part of my job. I work with a lot of intelligent, knowledgeable people, both military and civilian, that have led the way, teaching me things every day."



Haynes emphasized the importance of her new rank, stating, "Putting on rank means to me, stepping into a leadership role, and taking responsibility for mentoring. training, and leading my people just as my coworkers have led and mentored me." She was pinned by Cyber Warfare Technician 2nd Class Paul Gilliam, a close coworker who attended initial skills training with her.



Command Master Chief Joe Hernandez, NIOC Texas’ senior enlisted leader, expressed his pride in the Sailors' accomplishments. "Days like today are the absolute best days to be a CMC," Hernandez said. "There are fewer things in the Navy or life that are more rewarding than seeing Sailors advance in pay grade. This begins their journey to becoming a senior leader and subject matter expert."



The ceremony underscored the commitment and dedication of NIOC Texas’ personnel, highlighting their achievements and the promising future that lies ahead for these newly promoted sailors.



NIOC Texas is responsible for executing information and cryptologic operations to help protect the nation, safeguard U.S. interests and preserve global influence.

