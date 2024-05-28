The Bikeriders stars and director visit Fort Irwin

FORT IRWIN, California — Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Norman Reedus, the stars of the upcoming film “The Bikeriders”, visited here along with Jeff Nichols, director, May 28, with the United Services Organizations (USO) and Focus Features.



Comer, Butler, Reedus and Nichols flew in UH-60 Black Hawk’s to Fort Irwin where they experienced Fort Irwin in it’s near-entirety as they joined around 75 motorcycle riders and Soldiers for a photo at the Painted Rocks, spoke with Soldiers across the Middle East as courtesy of the USO, ate lunch with Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor and Command Sgt. Maj. Corvette Tate, Commanding General and Command Sgt. Maj. (respectively) of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, met with the bikers and Soldier’s with whom they had taken a photo with earlier, met with Soldiers from the installation at various points of interest before introducing the film before a screening at the post theater.



In the film, Comer plays a young woman named Kathy who falls for Benny, played by Austin Butler. Benny is a member of a motorcycle club and often finds himself torn between loyalty to Kathy and loyalty to his club, the Vandals, who’s led by Johnny, played by Tom Hardy. Funny Sonny, played by Reedus, enters the film by precarious circumstances and is seen throughout the film as “a shady dude”, as Reedus describes his own character.



“I have, yeah, I did one in Bahrain, Djibouti, Dubai, around Ethiopia, it was cool,” said Reedus, when the group was asked if they have been on a USO tour before, which connects distinguished visitors with service members and their families. “The first time I had done it, it was a long tour, but it was nice meeting the Soldier’s and it was very humbling. It opens your eyes to what it’s like to be here and makes you very appreciative.”



The stars and director interacted with many Soldiers and their families during various events, such as working with Soldiers during life-saving training, vehicle recovery, touring the entrance to the National Training Center’s “The Box”, and played an active role in bite suit training with a military working dog, where Nichols was safely engaged by the canine.



“There’s probably already a viral video of me being tackled to the ground by this huge dog,” said Nichols. “It’s actually in my contract. It’s one per movie.” Joked Nichols about his experience. Prior to the training event, Nichols had expressed desire to be in the bite suit to really get the full experience.



Comer was taken aback and gave admiration to Soldier’s who displayed positive “can-do” attitudes, while performing their rigorous duties.



“It’s quite overwhelming. I mean, just seeing the kind of work that the Soldiers have to do, but also witnessing their kind of enthusiasm and passion for what they do and being so appreciative of how they’ve explained that to us, articulated it, and shown us. It’s been really incredible.” said Comer, as she replied to being asked about what it’s like, being here in California, while talking with Soldier’s, deployed in the Middle East as part of the USO tour.



The others agreed; with Nichols adding his own thoughts.



“There’s certainly a level of respect that comes with it,” Nichols said. “We’re about to start a four week press tour and it’s really easy to kind of get caught up in your own business and your own stuff, because you’re around these incredible and famous people, and your head can kind of get in the clouds pretty easily and to come here, you realize, ‘Oh! Okay, well there are very real world things that are happening as a result of the work happening on this base. It was pretty grounding for me”



Before premiering the film, the stars spent time with Fort Irwin Soldiers and families around the installation, with many noting just how personable and friendly the stars were towards them. The four slowed down the typically fast-paced “step and repeat” and turned the occasion into an opportunity to shake the hands of both active duty, retired Soldiers and former service members from other military branches alike. They wanted to know who the individuals are and asked questions in regards to their biking experiences, military service and education.



“That’s a really interesting point. I hadn’t thought of that before,” said Butler, when asked if he believes there’s a correlation between the film’s view on loyalty as a biker to the club that conflicts with their family goals and the loyalties similar to those of a Soldier to duty, but also to their family. “In one of the scenes in the film, these guy’s come up to me in a bar and they tell me to take my jacket off and I tell them, ‘I would rather die, than take this jacket off.’, and that sort of loyalty in every fiber of your being to this group that you’re a part of; I feel that I saw that here today in the comradery here.”



Reedus reflected upon his appreciation “given to the people who serve a higher purpose”.



“It means a lot. Y’know I was over in New York during nine-eleven,” Reedus said, when asked what Memorial Day means to him as the USO tour followed the national holiday. “There is a lot of respect given to the people who serve a higher purpose for the goodness of everyone else, for the betterment of everyone else's lives… It’s a call above everything else.”



Soldiers and their families reacted positively on social media platforms with over 120 reactions, 20 comments and over 41 shares in reference to the visit of the stars and director by the USO and Focus Features.



“Love my new hat! Thanks USO,” said Reneè Harris. “Oh man! That's awesome!” exclaimed Sandra Duncan, both on Facebook post comments sections.



“The Bikeriders” rides into theaters June 21, 2024.

