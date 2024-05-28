Strengthening bonds: Emirati soldiers work with U.S. Marines during bilateral training

Photo By Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ender Wichlacz, left, a team leader with 3rd Battalion, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ender Wichlacz, left, a team leader with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, hikes alongside members of the United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard during a bilateral training exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 10, 2024. As part of the training, Marines and the Emirati soldiers conducted progressive training on reconnaissance tasks, counterinsurgency operations, and individual skills training in order to improve small unit tactical proficiency and interoperability, and maintain a bilateral military relationship. Wichlacz is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and United Arab Emirates – Presidential Guard soldiers recently conducted bilateral training as part of Unit Enhancement Training 24-1, May 6-31, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.



The exercise was the latest training iteration in a longstanding relationship between the two military forces, designed to increase the capabilities and build rapport between the participating units.



“It proves how prevalent the Marine Corps is around the world,” explained U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Nicholas Ghosn, a platoon commander with Kilo Company, 3rd Bn., 1st Marines. “We have people from all over coming to train with us and integrate with us. It shows how dominant of a force we have overseas.”



The training encompassed a wide range of activities, including land navigation, integration of joint terminal attack controller capabilities within long range reconnaissance groups, as well as and day and night infiltrations. The training was structured using a building block approach, where each week the skills and intensity built upon the previous week. The exercise started with individual skills training and built up to team skills, ending with a final exercise encompassing all phases of urban reconnaissance and surveillance.



“It’s pretty awesome to see some of the capabilities the Emiratis have,” said Ghosn. “It was interesting to learn more about their technology and some of the procedures they use back home that we aren’t super familiar with here. All in all, we were trying to figure out how to best integrate with each other.”



The continuous bilateral military relationship between the U.S. Marines and the Emiratis dates to a foreign military sales case that approved Marine Corps trainers to embed with the Presidential guard in 2011. Since then, Marines attached to the Presidential Guard have been instrumental in developing the Presidential Guard’s capabilities.



“The UAE is a regional power in the Middle East,” explained U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Daniel McCoy, the reconnaissance brigade team deputy with Marine Corps Training Mission, United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard. “They are a stabilizing presence that is committed to peace in the region and our opportunity to train with them is going to deepen that commitment to stabilizing the region.”



This deepening commitment is not only crucial for regional stability but also offers invaluable experience for the participating Marines. This relationship allows for the sharing of advanced military tactics and technology and fosters mutual understanding and respect between the two forces.



“The experience has been fundamental in realizing what it is like working with a foreign military in an operational environment,” added Sgt. Joseph Boothby, a platoon sergeant with Kilo Co., 3rd Bn., 1st Marines. “Understanding how to bridge tactical, cultural, and language barriers is important.”



Both sides learned valuable lessons about each other's operational methods and cultural differences, which are crucial for effective collaboration in real-world scenarios and ensuring overall mission effectiveness.



As the exercise comes to an end, it reinforces and strengthens the bond between U.S. Marines and the Emiratis, ensuring both forces are better prepared to serve their nations.



“The only way we could fight shoulder to shoulder effectively, is if we talked about it, we rehearsed it, and we practiced it like in the infantry immersion trainer,” said Ghosn. “We’re showing nations around the world that we’re going to be a great friend and we’re going to be a terrible foe.”