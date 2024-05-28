30 teams vie for Best CBRN Warrior title

Best Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Warrior competitors started the day, May 30, with a 3 a.m. fitness test, as part of the U.S. Army CBRN School’s competition.



During the next four days, 60 military members, in teams of two, will be tested on technical and tactical CBRN tasks, ranging from land navigation and Soldier skills, to written exams and site characterization and decontamination techniques.



“The International Best CBRN Warrior Competition not only brings the best of the best to compete, it also allows units to build connections and instill pride in the corps,” said Maj. Abbey Pedersen, who performs operations and training duties for the 3rd Chemical Brigade. “I am very excited that this year, we are combining the IBCWC with Chemical Regimental Week — it will allow our competitors, command teams and alumni to come together to honor our past while driving change for the future of our corps.”



One of this year’s competitors, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Bradfield, is the survey team leader for the National Guard's 63rd Civil Support Team in Norman, Oklahoma.



“A CST supports local, state and federal law enforcement and other emergency response organizations with, usually, smaller-scale CBRN problems. We like to think of ourselves as the first responder to the first responders. For instance, if they come across a drug lab or other sort of illicit process, they call us to help identify it,” Bradfield said. “We wanted to spread our scope of influence. The CSTs specifically are quite unknown among the Chemical community. We saw this competition as an opportunity to show what we can do.”



Bradfield said competitions like this are important because they are an opportunity to share some of the Army’s capabilities with the world.



“This is something I never saw myself doing as a young person, but I fell in love with the Chemical Corps. It is very tactically and technically challenging. Nobody else in the Army does this kind of stuff, and it is something to be proud of,” Bradfield said.



According to Pedersen, most of the competitors this year are active duty, National Guard or Reserve Soldiers in CBRN military occupational specialties.



“Sister service and international teams may also participate; however, participants must possess their services’ equivalent CBRN job code or occupational specialty,” Pedersen said.



Competing this year is a team of Marines, a team of Airmen and two international teams.



The German team is from Atomar, Biologisch, Chemisch-Abwehr Bataillon 750 Baden. And the United Kingdom team is from Technical Support Group, Defence CBRN Centre, Winterbourne Gunner, Wiltshire.



The 5-day competition officially started May 29 with in-processing and a packing list layout check.



The early morning fitness test on May 30 at Training Area 107 consisted of a standing ball throw, hand release pushup, plank and sprint drag and carry. Competitors then completed a written test before rucking to Ranges 5 and 8, where they were tested on two weapons — the M9 pistol and M4 rifle.



“In conjunction with the competition, participants will have the opportunity to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge. Individuals who already possess the GAFPB also can earn a higher level GAFPB,” Pedersen said. “The GAFPB is an authorized foreign award for the Army Service Uniform; it also earns bragging rights to the service member.”



According to Pedersen, some of the events are spectator friendly.



“Spectators need to check in daily with the brigade command post at Bldg. 636 to receive a pass and directions to the events for that day,” Pedersen said. “We are highly encouraging everyone to attend our final event — the Dragon’s Dread — on Sunday, June 2 at Gammon Field. The event will kick off at 1 p.m.”



Pedersen said competition updates and standings will be posted on the U.S. Army CBRN School’s Facebook page.



Bradfield said he is excited to be at the home of the regiment and is looking forward to what the competition has in store for his team.



“The Chemical Regiment is very diverse. I think it is good to get everyone together, share our knowledge and take part in some friendly competition,” Bradfield said.



The IBCWC awards ceremony is scheduled to be held during the first official event of the U.S. Army Chemical Corps Regimental Week — winners will be announced during the State of the Regiment and Regimental Honors Ceremony, scheduled to start at 9 a.m. June 3 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium.



U.S. Army Chemical Corps events are scheduled June 3 to 6 at Fort Leonard Wood.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 16:47 Story ID: 472635 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30 teams vie for Best CBRN Warrior title, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.