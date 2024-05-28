Groundwork for construction of a fourth, $27.3 million barracks project underway at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on site preparation for a new $27.3 million transient training troops...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on site preparation for a new $27.3 million transient training troops barracks project May 30, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractors were busy for weeks in May 2024 getting the site set up for the fourth transient training troops barracks project at Fort McCoy, which was awarded in February to L.S. Black Constructors, LLC, for approximately $27.3 million. L.S. Black Constructors is a familiar name in the barracks construction history at Fort McCoy, having built the first two of the 60,000-square-foot transient training troops barracks on post. They also recently built the new brigade headquarters building located in the same block as the barracks buildings. The exact contract amount for the project was $27,287,735. In the award announcement, it states it was “for the construction of the barracks, which will provide housing for enlisted service members undergoing training at the installation.” The building will be able to house up to 400 people. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Contractors have been busy for weeks in May 2024 getting the site set up for the fourth transient training troops barracks project at Fort McCoy, which was awarded in February to L.S. Black Constructors, LLC, for approximately $27.3 million.



L.S. Black Constructors is a familiar name in the barracks construction history at Fort McCoy, having built the first two of the 60,000-square-foot transient training troops barracks on post. They also recently built the new brigade headquarters building located in the same block as the barracks buildings.



In the first update about the project on May 23, Nathan Butts with the Resident Office of the Army Corps of Engineers at Fort McCoy said the basic setup of the site was taking place.



“The contractor continues to strip and stockpile topsoil,” Butts wrote in the update. He also wrote the contractor is continuing the silt fence installation, “surveying and building layout continues,” and “project trailers are being set up.”



Work on the site officially began May 13, Butts’ update showed.



The exact contract amount for the project was $27,287,735. In the award announcement, it states it was “for the construction of the barracks, which will provide housing for enlisted service members undergoing training at the installation.” The building will be able to house up to 400 people.



According to the scope of work, it’s going to be made of permanent construction with reinforced concrete foundations; concrete floor slabs; structural steel frames; steel stud infill; masonry veneer walls; prefinished standing seam metal roofing; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning capabilities; plumbing; mechanical systems; and electrical systems. Supporting facilities include land clearing, concrete sidewalk paving, general site improvements, and utility connections.



“The building also is being built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures,” the statement of work shows.



The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days, Army Corps of Engineer contract documents show.



In the backdrop of this project is the ongoing third barracks project — a $28 million project that was awarded in June 2023 to BlindermanPower (Construction). That project is currently just over 20 percent complete and continuing to be completed swiftly.



All of this work continues with the master plan for the 1600 block that will include not only the four barracks but also three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings — one of which is done — and two 160-room officer quarters, said Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



Also to be completed soon, Army Corps of Engineer officials said earlier in 2024, is the awarding of a contract for one of the officer quarters buildings. Harrie has stated in previous news articles this entire transformation of this block at McCoy is known as the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan.



Also in previous news articles, Harrie also gave the following timeline of how changes have taken place to get to the current status:



— 2010: The first brick and mortar barracks in the history of Fort McCoy were built (building 2840).



— 2011-2012: Fort McCoy DPW developed a Troop Housing Master Plan to replace all the existing World War II-era wood buildings on the west side of the cantonment area (blocks 1600-2800). This included all transient training barracks, dining facilities, and transient headquarters buildings (company, battalion, and brigade). This plan proposed 70-plus new brick-and-mortar buildings (total) to replace the hundreds of World War II-era wood buildings in that area used for annual training, mobilization, and weekend drills.



— 2012-2018: Built three U.S. Army Corps of Engineers standard design, brick-and-mortar dining facilities (buildings 1672, 1872, and 2472), based on the conclusions developed in the 2012 Troop Housing Master Plan.



— 2019: Fort McCoy DPW finished the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan, composed of four barracks, three brigade headquarters buildings, and one officers quarters (later updated to two). All of these buildings (a small component of the 70 buildings developed in the 2012 Troop Housing Master Plan) are based on U.S. Army Corp of Engineers standard designs.



— 2019: Awarded the first (of four) four-story barracks in the 1600 block, based on outcomes of the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan. Construction was completed in April 2022.



— 2020: Awarded the second (of four) four-story barracks in the 1600 block, based on outcomes of the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan. Construction scheduled for completion in December 2022.



— 2023: Construction on first (of three) brick-and-mortar transient training brigade headquarters buildings in 1600 completed based on outcomes of the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan.



— 2024: Third and fourth four-story barracks in the 1600 block begin construction. Award of an officer’s quarters is also forthcoming. These are also based on the outcomes of the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger also showed in a previous news article that new construction like this fourth barracks project fits with the installation’s strategic planning for the future.”



“Fort McCoy has laid out a very good plan of goals over the next five, 10, and 15 years,” Messenger said during a town hall meeting for the Fort McCoy workforce in January 2024. “And this year I just wanted to share you with you the new version of our goals. We did this six months ago, and it takes a look at Fort McCoy in the years 2030, 2035, and 2040. For example, as we look at Fort McCoy in 2030, we can see a vision. … Fort McCoy wants to be the training and mobilization center of excellence. That means when the Army Reserve thinks of training, they think of Fort McCoy.”



Messenger also noted how the strategic planning also looks at the plans to update buildings and spaces on post, and how new construction is also a part of that effort.



“(Strategic planning) is our North Star about where we’re going,” Messenger said. “It’s a broad look.”



See more news about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by visiting https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News.



