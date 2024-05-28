Military Partnerships in South America and Africa Take Center Stage at Navy Entomology Center of Excellence's Gator Dawn 24 Event

Courtesy Photo | Military personnel from Ghana, Honduras, Jamaica, Nigeria, and the Navy Entomology...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military personnel from Ghana, Honduras, Jamaica, Nigeria, and the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) pose for a photo in front of an operational laboratory tent used during the Gator Dawn 24 exercise, May 1, 2024, at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, FL. Gator Dawn is a five-day long Preventive Medicine Field Exchange organized by the NECE’s Global Health Operations department. The purpose of the event is to augment professional military support practices, strengthen enduring multinational relationships, and build interoperability in operational settings, and aimed at combating vector-borne diseases. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Matt Riggs) see less | View Image Page

In May, 18 military personnel from Ghana, Honduras, Jamaica, Nigeria, and the United States gathered at the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) for a five-day event aimed at combating vector-borne diseases, a significant threat on the battlefield.



Known as Gator Dawn, this annual field exchange, organized by NECE’s Global Health Operations (GHO) department, focuses on enhancing professional military support, strengthening multinational relationships, and building interoperability.



“When you’re dealing with the health threats confronting our deployed forces, it is critical to bring together seasoned international military professionals so we can learn from one another’s knowledge and adaptations to a common foe.” said NECE’s Officer in Charge, Cmdr. Ian Sutherland



“I know the relationships and teams we’re fostering today will make a positive impact on our readiness challenges tomorrow.”



The event featured opening remarks provided by Dr. Roxanne Connelly, the CDC’s Entomology Team Lead, who emphasized the global scale impact of vector-borne disease. The major vector-borne diseases, from insects like mosquitos and ticks, account for approximately 17 percent of the estimated global burden of communicable diseases and claim more than seven hundred thousand lives every year. The burden is highest in tropical and subtropical areas.



Gator Dawn occurs at two locations. In the initial phase, military members spend time touring the laboratories at NECE’s main facility on Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. There, they spend time getting to know one another and exchanging local experiences. The second phase occurs at NECE’s field facility at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center (CBJTC) in Starke, Florida. Spanning seventy-three thousand acres of forested and marshland, CBJTC serves as a premier training center for federal, state, and local personnel as well as spanning the Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, and Multinational spectrum in providing a diverse environment for hands-on training and simulations.



In addition to participating in exchanges facilitated by Navy Entomologists and Hospital Corpsmen, NECE’s Enginemen led hands-on field demonstrations of various equipment used to control nuisance and pathogen-carrying pests such as mosquitoes and ticks. These demonstrations took place at Camp Blanding where participants learned how to apply what they learned to real-world situations. Participants were especially interested in uniform treatment demonstrations from the Operational Forces Support department.



Cutting-edge technology was a key focus of the event. NECE’s state-of-the-art genomics and bioinformatics facility features both lab-based and portable equipment for detecting pathogens and conducting unique molecular tests, such as the Insecticide Resistance Response System (IRRS). This system uses advanced DNA sequencing to identify genetic mutations, which helps design tests that can be used in the field to quickly adjust pest control strategies. Participants toured the facility, learned about these technologies, and saw them in action during field exercises.



Deborah Loomis, Senior Advisor for Climate Change to the U.S. Secretary of the Navy, delivered closing remarks highlighting the importance of building climate resilience and partnering with other nations.

Major Petrona Campbell of the Jamaican Army expressed gratitude on behalf of all participants, noting that Gator Dawn provided valuable hands-on field exercises and shared theoretical knowledge. She emphasized that continued collaboration with NECE and other countries is crucial for improving the health and effectiveness of military forces globally.



“Overall, a continued collaboration with NECE and other countries must not cease to exist as this shared interaction can only make our military’ thrive to enhance the health and wellbeing of our respective country’s military,” said Campbell.



The scientists and technical professionals at NECE will use the lessons learned from Gator Dawn 24 to better prepare warfighters for the global threat of vector borne diseases. They aim to refine applied technologies to enhance safety under challenging conditions. Additionally, the growing international network of partners will contribute to making the next Gator Dawn event more successful.