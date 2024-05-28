TTF Kings Bay, Upgrades Fire-fighting Trainer

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Alston | 240530-N-Z0368-1008 KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 30, 2024) From left to right, Master Chief...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Alston | 240530-N-Z0368-1008 KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 30, 2024) From left to right, Master Chief Information Systems Technician (Submarine), Mryon Williams, Tony Priester, in-service engineer, Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Capt. Brian Turney, commanding officer, Trident Training Facility Kings Bay, and Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Kalfus, executive officer, Trident Training Facility Kings Bay pose for a photo after the reopening of a next generation fire-fighting trainer aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. The purpose of the trainer upgrade is to ensure submarines at Kings Bay have the most up-to-date submarine damage control equipment and facilities available, which ensures the fleet has the capabilities to combat fires both at sea and in port. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Travis S. Alston) see less | View Image Page

The Trident Training Facility aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia celebrated the reopening of its next generation fire-fighting trainer with a ribbon cutting ceremony, May 30.



The upgrade commenced, Sept. 1, 2023, and is expected to be available to the fleet, June 3, 2024.

The purpose of the trainer upgrade is to ensure submarines in Kings Bay have the most up-to-date submarine damage control equipment and facilities available, which ensure the fleet has the capabilities to combat fires both at sea and in port.



“At sea, the ability to quickly put out a fire and minimize damage is essential to a ship’s ability to remain mission ready and on station,” said Capt. Brian Turney, commanding officer, Trident Training Facility Kings Bay. “This trainer is the premiere firefighting training capability in the Navy, and soon, it will start helping the submarine crews achieve a higher level of proficiency and excellence in firefighting that has ever been possible.”



The upgrades allow two fire teams to work simultaneously in combating a dual-level fire. Within the trainer, staff are capable of simulating multiple scenarios, including a galley fire, berthing fire, two types of electrical fires and various other firefighting scenarios.



The ceremonial ribbon was cut by Turney and Tony Priester, in-service engineer, Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, who both spoke on this milestone achievement and what it means for the base and mission readiness of the submarine force as Kings Base prepares to homeport the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines in 2028.



“This facility is what I would describe as a world class facility,” said Priester. “I can tell you that our Sailors here are excited to have such a major impact in enhancing the Navy’s damage control ability. This was a complete team effort and I’m proud and honored to be a part of this team.”



Submarine Group Ten is the nation's preeminent provider of sea-based strategic deterrence, Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes, and unique submarine-based special operations capabilities. The base is home to all east coast Ohio-class submarines.