Munson Army Health Center announces first round of school physicals

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – Munson Army Health Center is currently scheduling its first round of school physicals required for enrollment in Kansas schools.



According to Kansas law, physicals are required for students aged 8 or younger who are NEW to Kansas schools. School physicals are not required for students attending Missouri schools, only current proof of immunization, which is available from the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal or from Munson’s patient administration section.



Patients should call Munson’s appointment line at 913-684-6250 to check appointment availability for a required school physical. If a school physical is not available from Munson in a timely manner, patients may obtain a school physical from a TRICARE-authorized network provider. There is no co-pay for active-duty family members assigned to Munson who use a TRICARE-authorized network provider to obtain a school physical.



Please be aware, routine physicals not required for enrollment or follow-ups may be delayed, when medically appropriate, until late summer/early fall.



Another round of school physicals will be announced later this summer.



Temporary Suspension of Sports Physicals



Currently Munson is not offering sports physicals, for students who choose to participate in extracurricular activities.



Sports physicals on their own, are not a TRICARE-covered benefit, and instead have historically been offered as a space-available service. Current staffing does not support the extra service without impacting access for our patients with acute and/or chronic healthcare needs.



Munson continues to prioritize services to ensure we meet the Soldier readiness mission and access to care standards and will fulfill that mission with systems already in place.



For more information on TRICARE-covered physicals https://tricare.mil/CoveredServices/IsItCovered/Physicals

