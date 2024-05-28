E-6B Mercury team among 5 PEO(A) programs to win NAVAIR Commander’s Awards

Photo By Kathy Hieatt | Cmdr. Jeffrey Desmond, center, and Robert Stailey, second from right, accept the Naval...... read more read more Photo By Kathy Hieatt | Cmdr. Jeffrey Desmond, center, and Robert Stailey, second from right, accept the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Commander's Award for the Get Real, Get Better category on behalf of the E-6B Mercury sustainment team. NAVAIR leadership presented the award during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, on May 22, 2024. see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Program Executive Office (PEO), Air, Anti-submarine Warfare, and Special Mission Programs (A) was the majority PEO winner at this year's annual Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Commander’s Awards with five total awards presented in a ceremony held on May 22. The awards recognize individuals and teams across 10 categories aligned directly to NAVAIR’s focus areas: speed of capability, affordability and availability.



Winners included the E-6B Mercury team, which took home the Get Real, Get Better category for its success deploying Get Real, Get Better principles to reduce turnaround times on the aircraft’s modification contract and depot maintenance line. The result was expedited delivery of capabilities to the warfighter at a significant cost savings. The team is part of NAVAIR's Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271).



Keynote speaker, NAVAIR Commander Vice Adm. Carl Chebi, addressed the attendees in-person and virtually.



“When asked what the culture of NAVAIR is, I have a simple answer: we are focused on fleet outcomes. We start with the fleet and we are constantly looking to improve. We change the game, and we know that we are better together. We treat each other with dignity and respect,” said Chebi. “Today’s award winners are being recognized for their accomplishments, but even more importantly they are being recognized for the behaviors they and their teams have demonstrated that were instrumental to their success.”



Instrumental to the E-6B team’s success were its leaders, which included Cmdr. Rebecca Anderson, Cmdr. Roger Davis, Cmdr. Jeffrey Desmond, Deputy Program Manager William McCready and former Deputy Program Manager Robert Stailey, who now serves the Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges Program Office (PMA-205).



“I am incredibly proud of the E-6B team and its commitment to Get Real, Get Better. Every organization involved in these efforts is collaborating, identifying and solving problems, and setting aggressive goals to accomplish this no-fail mission, and we are seeing results,” said Capt. Adam Scott, PMA-271 program manager. “We do not apply these principles just for fun. Get Real, Get Better success is measured by improved mission outcomes.”



Gary Kurtz, PEO(A), recognized the significance of having winners from half of the 10 categories all from PEO(A) programs.



“Our programs cover a wide range of technologies, platforms, type/model/series, and services. I'm proud to be part of this group of dedicated professionals and that we have a culture representative of our Get Real, Get Better principles. These awards are a chance to show everyone the tireless efforts our teams put in daily to ensure the needs of our warfighters here and abroad are getting the very best from us so they can complete their mission with confidence and success.”



NAVAIR’s culture and behaviors under the Get Real, Get Better strategy can be seen throughout all of the PEO(A) winners this year. All the individuals and teams leaned into the problem or initiative within their program with a clear understanding of the needs and outcomes benefiting the mission at hand.



Public Affairs Officer Kathy Hieatt contributed to this report.