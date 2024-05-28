U.S. MARINES COMPLETE HISTORIC EXERCISE NATIVE FURY 24 IN SAUDI ARABIA AND UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates - In a significant display of strength and collaboration, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), U.S. Marines, and U.S. Army soldiers successfully concluded the 9th iteration of Exercise NATIVE FURY 24 (NF 24) in the United Arab Emirates on May 24, 2024.



This iteration featured a historic first for Native Fury; a long-range logistics convoy of more than 100 vehicles and 200 Marines, soldiers, and partner forces traversed the Trans-Arabian Network from Saudi Arabia to the UAE, consisting of more than 1,200 miles of roads and infrastructure.



This iteration of Native Fury is a testament to the combined prowess of U.S. and partner forces and showcased the combined ability to execute the following training:



 Commercial maritime logistics off-load and on-load operations.

 Long-distance tactical convoys.

 Bi-lateral machine gun ranges.

 Airfield damage repair (ADR).

 Ground and aerial medical evacuation drills (MEDEVAC).

 Forward arming and refueling point operations (FARP).

 Mounted assault training.



At the core of Native Fury is the undeniable interoperability demonstrated by the combined forces. The exercise was designed to boost cooperation with our esteemed partners, fostering collective growth in our capacity to plan and execute realistic operations across multiple domains. NF24 stands as a significant achievement in the U.S. military’s collaborative efforts with the Royal Saudi military and the Emirati military, marking a positive milestone in our continued cooperation.



The successful conclusion of NF24 marks a historic chapter in military cooperation, emphasizing the shared commitment to security and readiness in the Middle East. This exercise not only showcased the technical proficiency of the forces involved but also laid the foundation for continued collaborative endeavors in the future.



Visual information and journalism content of exercise NF24 will be published on the USMARCENT Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) page at

https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MARCENT.

