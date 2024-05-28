Support Soldiers in June by giving $2.49 at Exchange registers for the Army’s 249th birthday

Photo By Amanda Stairrett | Tony Grinston, Army Emergency Relief CEO, recognizes Exchange employees May 16, 2024,...... read more read more Photo By Amanda Stairrett | Tony Grinston, Army Emergency Relief CEO, recognizes Exchange employees May 16, 2024, at Fort Riley, Kansas, with the help of Jermaine Wilson, general manager. PX and BX shoppers can add $1 donations to AER when checking out. Online donations can be made in $5 increments at ShopMyExchange.com, where shoppers will receive a prompt during checkout. (Photo by Amanda Kim Stairrett, Army Emergency Relief) see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, Va. — Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can celebrate the U.S. Army’s 249th birthday all June by donating $2.49 to Army Emergency Relief at registers.



The Army’s birthday is June 14, which also serves as the final day of the 2024 AER Annual Campaign, a yearly fundraising drive that gives Soldiers an opportunity to learn about programs available to them and donate. As the Army’s official nonprofit, all donations go directly toward financial assistance for Soldiers, retired Soldiers and their Families.



“I want AER to be the nonprofit of choice for both Soldiers and retired Soldiers needing financial assistance and looking to give,” said retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Tony Grinston, AER CEO. “Donating $2.49 in June is a tangible way to support our Soldiers and thank them for 249 years of service to this great nation.”



AER, the Air Force Assistance Fund and the Exchange first partnered in 2017 to offer shoppers an avenue to donate upon checkout and at ShopMyExchange.com. Select Exchanges in the Pacific include the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.



Exchange shoppers donated $2.5 million to the three military relief funds in 2023, bringing the total given to $9 million.



“This special donation option is a terrific way to support Soldiers, their Families and retirees while honoring the Army’s birthday,” said Tom Shull, Exchange Director/CEO and Army veteran. “The Exchange’s longtime collaboration with AER is a true force multiplier for Army Quality of Life.”



To learn more about the Exchange’s support for AER, go to https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/give.

To learn more about AER and the programs it offers, go to https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org.