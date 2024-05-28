120th runs for SHARP

Courtesy Photo | Lt Col. Scotty Boler and Command Sgt. Maj. Sierra Aquaowo lead the 120th Adjutant...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt Col. Scotty Boler and Command Sgt. Maj. Sierra Aquaowo lead the 120th Adjutant General Battalion on their SHARP 5K run/walk. see less | View Image Page

By Capt. Vernicca Ford

120th Adjutant General Battalion



The 120th Adjutant General Battalion reaffirmed its commitment to Soldiers’ safety by conducting its annual SHARP 5K Walk/Run.



Soldiers, civilians, and contractors assigned to the unit gathered at the Battalion track where they heard opening remarks rendered from Lt. Col. Scotty Boler, 120th commander.



“I want to thank you all for showing up and participating in today’s event,” Boler said. “Today is a special day because together, we reaffirm our commitment to take on sexual assault and sexual harassment and eliminate them from our ranks.”



Participants wore teal shirts to show support for sexual assault survivors.

They took to the streets with signs that displayed positive messages about prevention, awareness, and trust for the Army SHARP Program.

The Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program exists so the Army can prevent sexual harassment and sexual assaults before they occur.



After completing the 5K, participants signed their new battalion pledge based on the Army’s I. A.M. STRONG Campaign. The campaign vows to combat sexual assaults and harassment by encouraging soldiers to prevent incidents before they occur by intervening, acting, and being motivated to protect fellow service members.



“Today was amazing, and our goal is to let you all know how invaluable you are to our team,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Sierra Aquaowo, 120th’s senior enlisted leader.



“For us to remain a high-functioning team, we must eradicate behaviors that erode trust and cohesion within our formation,” Aquaowo said. “Sexual assault or harassment will not be tolerated, and I encourage you all to continue to speak up, speak out, and support one another.”



The unit concluded the event with a prayer and moment of silence rendered by Sgt. Randall Foster, the battalion religious Support noncommissioned officer.



“May God continue to bless our formation and forge a hedge of protection around the beloved Warrior Soldiers and Civilians here with us today,” Foster said as attendees bowed their heads, closed their eyes, and held hands in solidarity.