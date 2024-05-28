After four days of intense competition, the Fort Jackson Drill Sergeant of the Year for 2024 is Staff Sgt. David Weston of 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment.
Staff Sgt. Weston will represent Fort Jackson in the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year competition this September.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 13:13
|Story ID:
|472592
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, And the winner is: Staff Sgt. David Weston, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT