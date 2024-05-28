Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    And the winner is: Staff Sgt. David Weston

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Story by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    After four days of intense competition, the Fort Jackson Drill Sergeant of the Year for 2024 is Staff Sgt. David Weston of 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment.

    Staff Sgt. Weston will represent Fort Jackson in the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year competition this September.

    This work, And the winner is: Staff Sgt. David Weston, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

