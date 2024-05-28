EOD Mobile Unit 12 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Cmdr. David M. Scherr, commanding officer, Explosive Ordnance...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Cmdr. David M. Scherr, commanding officer, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 12, was relieved by Cmdr. Jack D. Damon during a change of command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, May 23, 2024. EODMU 12 is a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 and operates as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force providing skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable Navy EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Felix Reyes) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Cmdr. Jack Damon assumed command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 (EODMU 12) during a change of command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, May 23, 2024.



Damon relieved Cmdr. David Scherr as commanding officer of EODMU 12 in front of family, friends and service members. Scherr was in command of the unit from May 2022 to May 2024.



Capt. Karl Haywood, commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2, presided over the ceremony. He welcomed Damon and praised Scherr for his leadership during his time as the EODMU 12 commander.



“Over the past two years, EODMU 12 manned, trained, and equipped combat forces that provided support to six Combatant Commanders, three Numbered Fleet Commanders, two Navy Region Commanders, a Carrier Strike Group, two Special Operations Task Forces, and all East Coast SEAL Teams and Special Boat Teams,” said Haywood. “They have continued to excel at every task and challenge that was sent their way.”



Haywood welcomed Damon saying, “Although you have big shoes to fill, you are inheriting an amazing team, and I am confident you have the talent, vision, and leadership that will shape the future of this extraordinary command. Lead with integrity and courage, and continue to foster an environment that encourages innovation, camaraderie, and growth.”



In his first address as commanding officer, Damon highlighted the legacy and professionalism of EODMU 12.



“It is an honor to stand before you today as we celebrate this moment in the history of our unit. I am excited to be returning to a unit I am proud to have previously belonged to, and the opportunity to lead such a dedicated and capable team is humbling,” said Damon.



“To the visitors, Mobile Unit Twelve’s story is unique and noteworthy. Twelve is the youngest mobile unit. We were activated in 2008 when our nation was in need of a surge of EOD forces to defeat violent extremists. We were born in a time of conflict and our youth was marked with many sacrifices mixed in mud, dust, and blood…may we all honor the legacy of those who came before us with how we serve our nation as we prepare for the future.”



EODMU 12 is a subordinate command of EODGRU 2 and operates as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force providing skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable Navy EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations.



For more news from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/eodg-2.