Air Force Surgeon General discusses readiness, organizational transformation during visit to Hill AFB

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief of the Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief, visited the 75th Medical Group at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 9, 2024.

They discussed readiness and organizational transformation with 75th medical staff, a theme that is central to the Air Force Medical Service's mission in today's dynamic environment.

“In addition to the structure of the Department of the Air Force changing, our readiness structure is changing; I have no doubt it’s going to put us in a much better position for years to come,” said Miller.

Miller and Kolczynski emphasized the importance of adapting to emerging challenges and leveraging innovative solutions to enhance health care delivery within the Air Force.

As Surgeon General, Miller shapes the direction of Air Force medical policies and practices, ensuring

alignment with evolving operational requirements and global health care trends. Kolczynski's leadership within the enlisted medical community underscores the critical role of enlisted personnel in driving

frontline health care delivery and readiness.

The 75th MDG is a crucial component of the Air Force medical system, responsible for providing medical care and support to Airmen and their families stationed at the base.

“There are 78,000 beneficiaries who are eligible for care here at Hill, of that number there are 13,868 currently enrolled patients. We provide a large amount of ancillary services to our retiree population,” said Maj. Cassie Foss, Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner.

The visit served as a valuable opportunity for the medical personnel to directly engage with senior leadership, exchange ideas, and reaffirm their commitment to providing exceptional medical care to the men and women in uniform.

As they departed, Miller and Kolczynski expressed their appreciation for the dedication and professionalism of the medical personnel, recognizing star performers and the 75th MDG as a whole for the critical role they play in ensuring the health and well-being of military families and supporting the Air Force mission.

“It is amazing what you are all doing here,” said Miller. “Thank you all for taking care of the unique mission that you have here at Hill Air Force Base.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 12:29 Story ID: 472581 Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Surgeon General discusses readiness, organizational transformation during visit to Hill AFB, by A1C Victoria Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.