CBRN DRS Nears FOC - It's Not Easy as 1,2,3

The modern battlespace is dynamic. As conflicts in Ukraine and Israel unfold and perpetual threats from our adversaries loom, we continue to see implications for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) defense and detection. As a Nation, we have an ongoing need to develop modernized and readily available capabilities for these CBRN threats to keep our warfighters, citizens, and global allies safe.



Cue the recent fielding of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) variant of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Dismounted Reconnaissance System (CBRN DRS). Developed by the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense’s (JPEO-CBRND) Joint Project Manager for CBRN Sensors. This fielding brings the program closer to Full Operational Capability (FOC), allowing our warfighters to use this capability to enhance situational awareness and better protect themselves in CBRN contested environments.



The CBRN DRS is designed to support operational and medical decision making by characterizing, through detection, identification and quantification of chemical hazards on surfaces, in liquids, and in the air. The CBRN DRS product consists of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) and established government equipment providing detection, decontamination, and protective equipment for CBRN reconnaissance, surveillance, and assessment of sites that are inaccessible by mounted reconnaissance platforms. The EOD variant is one of 11 variants comprising the CBRN DRS product line. System Modernization Package (SMP) will be delivered to each of the services as well. SMPs provide improved time available to conduct reconnaissance and assessment missions, enhanced battlespace awareness, and increased confidence in CBRN detection and identification. The JPEO-CBRND oversees the advanced development and acquisition of the CBRN DRS and ensures protection and careful coordination with each of the services who employ this CBRN sensors capability.



As with the inception of any new system, the JPM CBRN Sensors team overcame many challenges and false starts to accommodate the individual needs of each service for the kit’s requirements. Over 700 kits have been fielded since the first Capability Development Document (CDD) outlined the CBRN DRS system’s requirements in 2008. The use of COTS equipment within the kits informed the need to plan for ever-changing technology updates and manage the inevitable obsolescence of its elements. Edward Conley, program officer and team lead for CBRND DRS said, “We made sure the sub-systems and components were completely dismountable for transportability and to ensure key components could be changed out. We sought world class items we knew would stay relevant and perform regression testing on changes to ensure continued readiness and relevance. Our efforts improved costs, but more importantly, helped to keep the kits in the field with the best technology available for the mission.”



Each kit contains equipment a team of warfighters need to go down range safely and conduct a site analysis for CBRN threats, including personal protective equipment (PPE), detection and identification devices, marking tags and decontamination capabilities after working in a CBRN contested environment.



FOC is anticipated in the fall of 2024, when the CBRN DRS EOD systems will be completely fielded to the joint force. However, there is always more work to do even after FOC to meet the emerging requirements and ongoing modernization strategy requirements across the services. With a complex set of equipment including a large percentage of COTS equipment, the team must be vigilant and watch for obsolescence of key components and watch for ways to reduce sustainment concerns.



“The adversary never rests, always coming up with new ways to challenge our forces and forcing changes to our requirements,” said Edward Conley, CBRN DRS program officer. That’s why it’s important the team conducts periodic reviews of needs vs. as-built systems and ensures the system provides the required capability. These reviews often result in analysis of the market capabilities and additional testing to ensure all fielded kits have the most relevant and functional products and gear.



Like all acquisition efforts, the JPEO-CBRND's partnerships have been essential to the program’s success in nearing the FOC milestone. “Everything we do is in partnership with others,” said Conley. Collaboration with the Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) and their Total Package Fielding Team, the CBRN School at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Chemical Biological Center, and the services have helped the CBRN DRS team achieve this feat.