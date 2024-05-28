89th MP Bde prioritizes mental resilience

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the 89th Military Police Brigade is taking proactive steps to support the well-being of its Soldiers. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by Soldiers, the brigade is committed to advocating mental health resources aimed at reducing stigmas and promoting overall mental wellness.



Increasing awareness underscores Soldiers facing mental health challenges aren’t alone in their struggle; there are others who also seek assistance. This realization should provide comfort to Soldiers and aid in the recognition they are not isolated in their journey.



“Mental Health Awareness month is an effort to make people aware of the resources available that can help with people’s mental health,” said Maj. Romia Baggs, 89th MP Bde. behavioral health officer. “This month is about spreading awareness of mental health and being able to function in spite of life happening.”



As a licensed mental health professional, Baggs has a vast array of skills and specialties that can be taken advantage of by Soldiers who may need help with challenges or problems in their lives.



“My role is I am the primary behavioral health support within the entire 89th Military Police Brigade,” Baggs said. “I am a resource for behavior health care that includes individual therapy, mental health training and behavior health evaluations.”



Soldiers often fear seeking counseling due to the stigma associated with metal health issues within military culture. Many worry admitting their emotional struggles can be seen as an inadequacy that could potentially jeopardize their career in the Army.



“There are myths that come with the stigma of behavior health that are not necessarily true. The most common assumption is that behavior health ruins your career,” Baggs said. “Behavior health is meant to be a tool to help manage the endeavors and challenges Soldiers can face throughout their Army career and their personal lives.



“When a Soldier gets to a point of suicidal ideations or a breakdown, you can be mandated to come to behavior health,” Baggs added. “If it comes to that point, a Soldier can be in a place where it affects your ability to do your job. During this time, you’ll be ‘taking a knee’ so to speak. This time will be for the treatment you need so you can return to your job, be yourself again and be mentally fit once more.”



The stigma within behavior health can also manifest from how leadership within a Soldier’s unit supports, or doesn’t support, behavior health and help seeking measures.



“Good leadership is going to know how you are and how you act day to day,” Baggs said. “If this leadership supports receiving mental health help, they will suggest mental health support if their Soldiers are showing signs of mental fatigue or hardships.”



Taking advantage of behavior health is more than therapy and counseling. Soldiers can also learn to gain control of their lives while finding their life’s purpose.



“If you’re spending a lot of time using energy and worrying about things out of your control, that is wasted energy that could go towards what is in your control,” Baggs said. “Together, we can learn to adjust your behaviors to not react emotionally to what is out of your control.”



Counseling sessions within behavior health can often encourage self-reflection and help Soldiers clarify their values, set goals and develop a sense of direction and purpose.



“We are the guide in a GPS navigation system and the coordinates are the goals of where you want to go,” Baggs said. “You are in control of where you want to go, and behavior health is a tool to help you in your journey to reach your goals.”



As Mental Health Awareness Month continues, it is important to understand and share we are not alone in our lives. Behavior health is available to those who do not want to handle their mental health challenges alone.



“Mental health care contributes directly to arming Soldiers with coping mechanisms to make sense of what they face and create a more resilient person throughout the process,” said Col. Jeremy Kerfoot, 89th MP Bde. commander. “Leadership that willingly supports overall mental prosperity and mental resilience goes a long way to assure Soldiers that mental health is a priority.”



For further mental health resources go to or contact Military OneSource at 1-800-342-9467 or www.Militaryonesource.mil; the Army Wellness Center located at 657 Wratten Dr. Bldg. 36031 or at 254-553-6196; the Chaplain Family Life Training Center located at the Main Post Chapel, 1881-1889 Tank Destroyer Blvd. or at 254-288-1913; or the military family life counselor located at the Shoemaker Center on the second floor or at 254-553-4705.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 11:44 Story ID: 472578 Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 89th MP Bde prioritizes mental resilience, by SGT Alexander Chatoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.