Beach Breach: Cavalry Engineers Blast into the Final Day of EFES 24

Photo By Maj. Ashley Bain | Soldiers offload a fired inert demolition tub after a mission so that a new one can be loaded for the next mission at a military training site south of Izmir, Türkiye, May 28, 2024. The Regimental Engineer Squadron of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment is responsible for the mobility and counter mobility of the participating units in EFES 24. This year's EFES exercise boasts the largest participation in its history, with 49 allied countries and nearly 11,000 military personnel involved. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Ashley Bain)

EFES-24, held at a military training site just south of Izmir, Turkey, took place May 29-30 and showcased the best parts of multinational military partnership. This biennial exercise, named in honor of the ancient city of Ephesus, demonstrated complex military capabilities and involved more than 11,000 participants from 49 nations.



Leading the way was a platoon-sized element from the Regimental Engineer Squadron (RES), 2nd Cavalry Regiment, who conducted successful iterations deploying mine-clearing line charges, commonly known as MICLICs, during both train-up and at the final demonstration event that closed out the exercise.



There are only two active-duty Regimental Engineer Squadrons in the United States Army, and 2CR’s RES made history clearing the way for the rest of the land forces at EFES 24.



“The U.S. has been allied with Turkey and training alongside Turkish servicemembers since the end of World War I,” stated Lt. Col. William Murray, the commander of the RES. “Only one Army Engineer Squadron gets to participate in EFES, and it’s the 2nd Cavalry Regiments engineers that get to do it.”



The RES, tasked with clearing obstacles along the shoreline, successfully demonstrated their expertise in breaching obstacles using the MICLIC. The MICLIC is a versatile explosive device that provides Army engineers with the capability to breach obstacles. It is lightweight, portable, and easy to deploy in the field.



“One of the key advantages of the MICLIC is its adaptability,” stated 1st Lt. Trent Aldrich, an engineer platoon leader for the RES stationed at Grafenwöhr, Germany. “The MICLIC can be configured with different components and charges to suit the specific requirements of a breaching operation.”



Exercises like EFES 24 allow units like the RES to practice their skills in dynamic and complex training environments alongside international allies and partners.



Although there is an inherent risk in engineering missions, RES engineers undergo rigorous training, at the unit level, to master using the MICLIC. “Our engineers are trained in proper handling and deployment of all engineering devices,” stated Capt. Sean McGiveny, a troop commander within the RES.



The expertise of the RES was shown during their final breach with the MICLIC at a Distinguished Observer Day for the live-fire exercise on May 30, 2024. “Their ability to quickly and safely breach the obstacles along the shoreline of the training area was crucial in enabling the continuation of all follow-on military operations at EFES 24,” McGiveny added.



Multiple high-ranking officials and military leaders from participating countries witnessed the capabilities of involved forces. They also watched as 2CR set the standard for engineering skills during this multinational display of interoperability.