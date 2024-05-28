Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Retirement, Accomplishments of Sailors, Staff

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Chief Petty Officer Raymond Weeks received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Chief Petty Officer Raymond Weeks received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during a ceremony held May 29, 2024 for his service aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Weeks will retire in early Summer 2024 after more than 20 years’ service in the United States Navy. see less | View Image Page

Staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated the retirement of a Chief Petty Officer and the accomplishments of Sailors and civilians during a ceremony conducted Wednesday, May 29 aboard the Clinic.



Chief Petty Officer Raymond Weeks was honored during the ceremony for his more than 20 years’ service to the United States Navy and received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his service aboard the facility. Weeks will retire in early Summer 2024 to pursue a civilian career.



Also recognized during the ceremony were; Dr. Tonya Andrews, Senior Employee of the Quarter Hospitalman Ma Angeline Viernes – Flag Letter of Commendation, Ms. Jennifer Hartsfield, Mid-Level Employee of the Quarter, Ms. Jennifer Nelson, Junior Employee of the Quarter, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Ashlyn Sanders – Flag Letter of Commendation, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Miguel Rodriguez – Flag Letter of Commendation ,Lieutenant Jan Bosch - Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal ,Hospital Corpsman Third Class Benjamin Alcorn - Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.