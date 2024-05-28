Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Retirement, Accomplishments of Sailors, Staff

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated the retirement of a Chief Petty Officer and the accomplishments of Sailors and civilians during a ceremony conducted Wednesday, May 29 aboard the Clinic.

    Chief Petty Officer Raymond Weeks was honored during the ceremony for his more than 20 years’ service to the United States Navy and received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his service aboard the facility. Weeks will retire in early Summer 2024 to pursue a civilian career.

    Also recognized during the ceremony were; Dr. Tonya Andrews, Senior Employee of the Quarter Hospitalman Ma Angeline Viernes – Flag Letter of Commendation, Ms. Jennifer Hartsfield, Mid-Level Employee of the Quarter, Ms. Jennifer Nelson, Junior Employee of the Quarter, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Ashlyn Sanders – Flag Letter of Commendation, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Miguel Rodriguez – Flag Letter of Commendation ,Lieutenant Jan Bosch - Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal ,Hospital Corpsman Third Class Benjamin Alcorn - Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

