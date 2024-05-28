NSASP Recognizes Outstanding Sailors

Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) recognized its high-performing Sailors during an award ceremony May 29 at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren. Capt. Chris Schwarz, commanding officer of NSASP and NSA Annapolis, presented the awards and thanked the Sailors for their dedicated support of critical NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head missions.



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Brandon Martinson received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his selection as NSASP’s Sailor of the Year. Martinson “effectively instructed 58 DoD officers on the proper tactics, techniques and procedures during 10 integrated exercises, resulting in NSA South Potomac completing the [Commander, Navy Installation Command] Final Evaluation Problem and USFF Higher Headquarters Assessment,” according to the citation.



Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Austin Mason received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his selection as NSASP’s Junior Sailor of the Year. “As a [Counter Unmanned Aerial System] operator, he trained two peers in the identification and tracking of 465 drones… and delivered training to 30 DoD officers in the proper employment of the drone buster system,” according to the citation.



Yeoman 1st Class Lilyan Taylor received a Letter of Commendation for her selection as NSASP’s Sailor of the Quarter, Fourth Quarter. Taylor “processed 185 pieces of correspondence, revamped 12 filing systems, and implemented 38 new record keeping protocols,” according to the award citation.



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Uriah Miller received a Letter of Commendation for his selection as NSASP’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter, Fourth Quarter. Miller “led six Departmental Training Coordinators in the completion of four training requirements for a staff of 385 personnel,” according to the citation.



Command Master Chief Phil Croshaw received the Meritorious Service Medal for his exceptional performance of duties serving as the command’s senior enlisted leader from May 2022, to July 2024. “Command Master Chief Croshaw redefined the role of this pivotal position and propelled the command to new levels of success in supporting 16,000 civilian, military and contract personnel in two states,” according to the citation.



“There’s a tremendous amount of work that happens here with our different commands and tenants that is vital to our national security,” said Schwarz. “All that is to say, I take a lot of pride in the support part of our name – Naval Support Activity South Potomac. We own the base, we manage it and provide security, we own the land and the buildings and the infrastructure. You guys support it daily. We all need to march in the same direction, on the same vector, so I think it’s important to know what we do as a group, and what our priorities are as a base.”



Schwarz commended award recipients and all NSASP personnel, and said he viewed his role for Sailors and staff as that of a coach. “It’s my job to set the right conditions for you to out and execute and play, and also help out with barriers and challenges you may face,” he said. “Whatever your reasons for serving in the military or as a government civilian, I want to know how I can help you get to that next step. It’s my job to be invested in you, our people.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 10:33 Story ID: 472564 Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSASP Recognizes Outstanding Sailors, by Andrew Revelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.