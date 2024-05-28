Meet Your Army Day at Fort Liberty

Photo By Sgt. Omar Joseph | FORT LIBERTY, N.C. — U.S. Army Sgt. Thomas Bass, a Military Policeman from the 21st...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Omar Joseph | FORT LIBERTY, N.C. — U.S. Army Sgt. Thomas Bass, a Military Policeman from the 21st Military Police Company, explains to a prospective Soldier about the various weapons he uses in the line of duty, both lethal and non-lethal, during the Meet Your Army Day event at Pike Field on Fort Liberty, N.C., Nov. 8, 2023. The purpose of the event was to showcase the Army life in support of the U.S. Army recruiting efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty military leaders welcomed local high school students from across North Carolina to participate in a “Meet Your Army Day,” Nov. 8, 2023. These potential recruits visited Fort Liberty as part of a United States Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) endeavor to increase recruiting efforts. Potential recruits learned about a plethora of opportunities the Army can offer them by speaking directly with Soldiers, military officers and leaders from across the US Army.



“I think a big part of ‘Meet Your Army Day’ is getting the local North Carolina population to learn about who their Army is,” said LTC Ray Ramos, Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Commander. “I think much of our nation doesn’t really understand who we are as an Army, so this is an opportunity to come and see the inside, kind of behind the curtain, of what’s happening here.”



High school students were given a unique opportunity to have hands-on experiences engaging in a variety of events, such as: placing on military parachutes, entering combat vehicles, working alongside medical personnel, interacting with various robotics, engaging with different types of weapon systems and other comparable activities.



“I decided to come out today to see some of the different options that are available for someone like me,” said Trinity Bryant, an 18-year-old student at North East Carolina Prep School in Tarboro, North Carolina. “Ultimately, I’m trying to decide if the Army is a good fit for me.”



Military officers and personnel walked around greeting prospective recruits throughout the entire day. This offered North Carolina high school students an incredible opportunity to gain invaluable information from our leaders stationed at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. This information included educating these students on Army life and career options through one-on-one interactions.



“The goal for ‘Meet Your Army Day’ is really to introduce some of the civilian population, some of the high school prospects, into the diverse occupations that the Army has to offer,” said Maj. Bradley Taylor, Deputy Provost Marshal XVIII Airborne Corps. “When I talk about the widest or diverse occupations that the Army has to offer, Fort Liberty is a hub for what I would say is the most diverse set of occupations in one location.”



Currently, full-time recruits can combine bonuses to earn up to an additional $50,000 for enlisting in certain jobs. Additionally, a handful of enlisted job openings come with a signing bonus, which you could benefit from in the short-and long-term with the right skills and qualifications. More information about Army opportunities and enlistment details is available at www.goarmy.com.



“I think no matter what you do, even for those that choose not to join the service … they’re going to be able to see the people who are in the Army and I think they’re going to walk away with an unbelievable appreciation of how great our people are,” said Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, 39th Commander of the XVIII Airborne Corps. “If you want to see the best of the best, come to Fort Liberty.”