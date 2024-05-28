Fort Liberty hosts 7th Annual SHARP Summit

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – In an ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of respect and trust, XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty hosted its 7th Annual SHARP Summit at the Iron Mike Conference Center on Dec. 07.



This SHARP Summit was a two-day event that provided attendees with the two fundamental components of SHARP: education and training. The first day, hosted by Womack Army Medical Center, focused heavily on the medical and law enforcement aspects of sexual harassment, assault and domestic violence. XVIII Airborne Corps hosted the second day, which centered on SHARP-specific training and improving prevention tactics. Both days were open to military leaders, victim advocates and SHARP representatives across Fort Liberty.



One of the primary focuses of the 7th Annual SHARP Summit was prevention, which aims to stop incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault before they occur. The Army, and subsequently XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty, place a strong emphasis on preventing sexual harassment and assault through education and training. Through interactive participation, dramatizations, seminars and online web-based material, SHARP Summit attendees gained insight on recognizing, preventing and responding to instances of sexual harassment and assault.



“There are no innocent bystanders in anything that we do and that’s really what this is about,” said Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue, Commanding General of XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty. “This is about educating each other and making sure that we are teaching our subordinates the right ways to interact with and protect each other.”



Many speakers at the SHARP Summit took a close look at the long-lasting consequences that derive from harmful behaviors and focused on how to best prevent them in the community. The day heavily revolved around in-depth discussions on team-based prevention techniques, involving various offices like Behavioral Health and Family Advocacy, each presenting innovative methods to address and prevent sexual harassment and assault within the Fort Liberty community.



“Harmful behaviors are associated with an increased likelihood of injuries, such as depression, anxiety and risky behaviors,” said Dr. Beverly L. Fortson, Director of the Integrated Prevention Division for the Department of the Army’s Resiliency Directorate. “There is no single prevention effort that’s going to suffice here. We’re going to have to have many different solutions to address the problem.”



The event also provided a venue for leaders to share ideas and educate one another through direct dialogue while also engaging with SHARP experts like Dr. Fortson for context and clarification. Also discussed during the event were real-world and personal case studies presented by Cumberland County detectives and Aaron Stone, a retired Army Sergeant Major and sexual assault survivor.



As the Army makes substantial improvements to SHARP and its effectiveness, leaders are continuously provided the vital instruments they need in the ongoing battle against sexual harassment and assault. By combining education, support services and a commitment to accountability, events like the SHARP Summit strive to create environments where individuals can live, work and learn without fear.



For over a decade, the Army’s SHARP program has been well established as a visible and heavily-discussed military program in U.S. media and legislature. While fighting sexual harassment and assault is an ongoing battle, XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty are making significant strides to build trust within units and, if possible, eradicate the issue altogether.



“Our purpose here is to make sure that we’re building trust, holding each other accountable and ensuring we have the ability to go anywhere in the world and take care of each other,” said Lt. Gen. Donahue. “We have to truly live up to the honor and respect that our nation asks of us.”

