    Goodfellow Celebrates Military Spouse Resiliency & Wellness Day

    Goodfellow Celebrates Military Spouse Resiliency & Wellness Day

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Goodfellow hosted Spouse Resiliency and Wellness Day providing services and showcasing resources available for the Goodfellow’s military spouses at the Powell Event Center on May 10.
    Roughly 50% of all U.S. service members are married, which means around one million spouses are affected by their significant other being away for things like deployments which can last anywhere from four to 12 months. Being separated for that long can cause stress on relationships, so resiliency is not only important for service members, but for their spouses too.
    The day was full of activities and resources meant to give military spouses a chance to network and build foundational support systems for when they are away from their partners who serve.
    “There are always challenges that might come your way,” stated Jodie Galloway, 17th Force Support Squadron marketing director. “Having resiliency is a way for you to be present and have a great strong support system to overcome those challenges and have your best life.”
    Relaxation activities included axe throwing, cornhole, mocktail sampling and pet therapy while pampering activities included nail painting, eyelash extensions and hand massages. At 11 a.m., a free lunch provided by community partners was served by Goodfellow’s first sergeants, and door prizes were awarded hourly to spouses at random throughout the day.
    “I think that it’s important to make sure that we remain resilient to what we’re doing," expressed Jessica Gonzales, community partner. “We want to be here to support and honor the sacrifices that our men and women in service make every day.”

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 09:11
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
