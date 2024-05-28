Michigan National Guard, Armed Forces of Liberia partner for mass casualty response exercise

DAUZON, Liberia – From May 17-25, 2024, a joint team of medical professionals from the Michigan Army National Guard (MI ARNG) and Michigan Air National Guard (MI ANG) worked with staff from the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) to create, establish, and implement a preliminary mass casualty (MASCAL) response plan for the AFL’s 14 Military Hospital. The event culminated on May 24 with a trio of MASCAL exercise scenarios. About 40 AFL soldiers took part in the drills.



The Michigan team brought with them a broad range of expertise. As is often the case for National Guard members, military proficiency is amplified by experience in the civilian sector. The U.S. Soldiers and Airmen represented the 177th Regional Training Institute (RTI), 156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion (ESB), 1-182d Field Artillery Regiment (FAR), and the Michigan ANG’s 127th Medical Group. U.S. Army and Air Force personnel from the U.S. Embassy – Monrovia Office of Security Cooperation and Team 3712, Southern European Task Force – Africa Civil Affairs Battalion, also took part in the exercise as augmentees.



“We ran through three different exercise scenarios simulating the arrival of a large number of patients from various emergency situations,” said team leader U.S. Army Capt. Chelsey Downer, who serves as the Headquarters & Headquarters Detachment (HHD) commander and instructor with the 177 RTI in Battle Creek, Michigan. In civilian life, Downer is a nurse practitioner with Mackinaw Trail Pediatrics in Cadillac, Mich. “Each time, we were very impressed with what we saw from the 14 Military Hospital staff.”



Sadly, memories of a real-world disaster are fresh for many Liberians. In December 2023, a fuel tanker crashed and exploded alongside a highway in Bong County (about 80 miles north of capital city Monrovia), tragically killing more than 50 civilians and injuring nearly 100 others. Of those, staff at 14 Military Hospital received and treated 11 critically burned patients. The hospital team had only one hour notice before the injured arrived.



“When that first group came [to the hospital], there was an initial shock,” said AFL Maj. Albertha Clark-Kollie, chief medical officer at 14 Military Hospital. “This tragedy is why so many of our team at the hospital were motivated [to participate in the scenarios]. They really wanted to be here.”



The 14 Military Hospital opened in September 2021 and has since become one of Liberia’s most impactful health care facilities. The number “14” is a tribute to former Liberian President George Weah, who wore the number on his soccer jersey during his legendary athletic career before entering politics.



The Michigan National Guard, linked with the AFL for 15 years through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (SPP), has supported the 14 Military Hospital with multiple visiting teams since the facility opened.



“This team didn’t just give us the fish, they taught us to catch fish also,” said AFL 2nd Lt. Alfred Diggs, a physician assistant and administrative officer at 14 Military Hospital. “We appreciate our U.S. partners and really try to give our all when they come to work with us.”



The Americans also donated many life-saving medical supplies to the neighboring Edward Binyah Kesselly Barracks (EBK) clinic, including alcohol swabs, allergy medications, breathing treatment medications, gloves, IV fluids, N95 masks, oxygen masks, silver nitrate sticks, and syringes for vaccine and blood draws. Before construction of the 14 Military Hospital, the EBK clinic was used as the AFL’s major military medical facility.



In addition to the exercises, a review of emergency procedures for fire and evacuation of 14 Military Hospital were also conducted.



According to team members from the U.S., working alongside West African partners was a mutual learning opportunity.



“I’m usually an out-of-the-box thinker,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Coats, an emergency medical technician (EMT) and firefighter with the 156 ESB in Howell, Michigan. “but this week, I learned a lot about ingenuity – specifically, what you need and don’t need to offer a high standard of care in our profession.”



“We never want to see another tanker explosion, but we are confident our partners in the AFL would be able to handle another worst-case situation very well,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tracy Chapman, an instructor combat medic with the 177 RTI. “We could learn a thing or two from our partners.”



The U.S. team appreciated the wisdom offered by AFL Sgt. Jesse Mender, a chaplain at 14 Military Hospital. “More sweat in training means less blood on the battlefield,” he said.



“For us, that was perfect,” said Downer. “We are definitely going to put that on the wall of our classroom when we get back to Michigan.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 09:06 Story ID: 472541 Location: DAUZON, LR Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan National Guard, Armed Forces of Liberia partner for mass casualty response exercise, by Capt. Andrew Layton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.