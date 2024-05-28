10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Chief Warrant Officer Change of Charter Ceremony

10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Chief Warrant Officer Araceli Rial relinquished the responsibility of command chief warrant officer to Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Miller on May 23, 2024, in Sembach, Germany.



Since March 23, 2023, Rial has served as the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command’s command chief warrant officer. As CCWO, Rial’s focus was always on the people who make the organization successful. As the top warrant officer in the command, she coached, developed, mentored, and grew the warrant officers of the 10th AAMDC, who are crucial to the success of the command’s many missions.



“The people of this organization are special. You have all been put here, at this time and in this place, to make a difference,” Rial said. “And what you are doing is making a difference every day. It has been my honor to serve alongside you, and it is with sincere gratitude that I thank every single one of you for the impact you have made on my life and the lives of so many.”



The new 10th AAMDC command chief warrant officer is Chief Warrant Officer 5 David T. Miller, who previously served as the 10th AAMDC strategic systems integration technician.



Chief Warrant Officer 5 David T. Miller is assuming the responsibility at a crucial moment for integrated air and missile defense in Europe. There are numerous challenges and opportunities that arise while integrating air and missile defense across multiple countries, continents, and systems.



Chief Warrant Officer 5 Miller is no stranger to building and developing the technical, procedural, and human dimensions of interoperability with NATO allies and partners to ensure mission success. Through his experience, knowledge, and leadership, the 10th AAMDC will continue to lead the way in coordination, training, and implementation of integrated air and missile defense in Europe and Africa.

