CEC Accessions Officer Briefs Enlisted Personnel at NSA Naples on Commissioning Opportunities

The North Region Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) accessions officer held briefings for enlisted personnel interested in commissioning at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, on May 14-15, 2024.



While there are multiple routes to commissioning, such as the STA-21 program, Lt. Andrea Gal, a CEC accessions officer, primarily highlighted the CEC Collegiate Program; an 18-24 month program that allows service members to maintain their rank, pay, and benefits while attending school full-time.



CEC officers are professional engineers, architects, acquisitions specialists, and Seabee Combat Warfare Officers who qualify within Seabee units. They are responsible for executing and managing the planning, design, acquisition, construction, operation, and maintenance of the Navy's shore facilities.



The CEC Collegiate Program targets students completing the last two years of an accredited engineering or architecture degree, allowing them to attend school full-time while receiving active duty pay and allowances.



Initially designed for civilians and separated military members, the program now accepts active-duty personnel directly, with a subsequent four-year active duty service commitment and four years in the inactive reserve.



“Our enlisted personnel are a valuable resource whose experience and skills make them excellent candidates for being naval officers. Our enlisted members bring critical insights to the CEC, enhancing our capabilities,” Gal said. “The CEC Collegiate Program is unique because it offers enlisted personnel the chance to advance their education and career without sacrificing their current benefits.”



Unlike traditional scholarship programs like ROTC, the CEC Collegiate Program is an employment opportunity where the Navy pays personnel to complete their education. For example, an E-5 would keep their rank and benefits, including medical coverage, while in school. The program covers living expenses, meals, and lodging.



“Any additional tuition costs can be covered using the GI Bill, allowing service members to conserve their benefits for future use, which is particularly advantageous for those with families,” Gal said.



The program is open to civilians and active-duty enlisted personnel. Those on active duty must obtain a conditional release from their commanding officer. Gal encourages interested personnel to reach out early to ensure they meet the requirements.



“It’s easier to start planning now than to scramble at the last minute,” Gal said. “The goal is to help Sailors and Seabees achieve their professional engineering or architectural licenses, enhancing their careers and contributions to the Navy.”



Members of the Navy’s Civil Engineer Corps, commonly known as Seabees, provide essential engineering and construction support to the Navy and Marine Corps. Comprising just 2% of all naval officers, approximately 1,300 CEC officers serve globally in contract management, facilities management, and expeditionary engineering roles.



Interested personnel are encouraged to contact your local CEC accessions officer for more information about the CEC Collegiate Program and other commissioning opportunities.



If you are ready to start your career as Civilian Engineer in the Navy, visit https://www.navy.com/careers-benefits/careers/science-engineering/civil-engineering?q=careers/civil-engineering



For more information on the CEC accessions program visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/Careers/Students-Grads/CEC-Accessions-Program/



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,200 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.

