NAVFAC EURAFCENT Kicks off 101 Critical Days of Summer

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa central (EURAFCENT) kicks of the “101 Critical Days of Summer” safety campaign beginning Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.



The increase in outdoor activities, driving, and travel brings increased risk to personnel and families. Sailors and Marines are more likely to be involved in harmful incidents during this time of year than any other.



“Our operations tempo remains demanding, along with all the associated pressures of being in an extremely dynamic and volatile region,” Capt. Rafael Miranda, NAVFAC EURAFCENT commanding officer said. “It's crucial we make the most of this summer by cherishing moments with family and friends, pursuing activities you love, and replenishing your energy reserves thoughtfully and safely.”



During last year's 101 Critical Days of Summer, the Department of the Defense lost 27 Sailors and Marines to preventable accidents.



“Assess the risks involved in all your endeavors and exercise prudent self-discipline,” Miranda said. “Prioritize your well-being and remain vigilant about each other's physical and mental welfare. Ensuring readiness to excel today, prepare for tomorrow, and sustain our operational readiness should be a personal commitment we uphold.”



Educating the NAVFAC EURAFCENT enterprise on common summertime mishap trends as well as the decisions and behaviors that typically lead to these mishaps, allows Sailors and Marines to make better choices and ultimately, reduce the likelihood of mishaps, injuries, or loss of life.



“As we embrace the warmth and joy of the summer months, let's remember that safety is our compass and smart choices are our anchor,” Jonathan Navas, NAVFAC EURAFCENT safety officer said. “Enjoy the sunshine, the laughter, and the moments of relaxation, but always prioritize safety first. Let's make every decision with caution, every action with care, so that we can all return refreshed and rejuvenated.”



Navas said, it is crucial for all NAVFAC EURAFCENT personnel to increase awareness of potential risks related to off-duty recreational activities, as well as other summertime endeavors.



“We encourage the everyone to continue getting out in front and not let your guard down in our collective efforts to educate about risk and understand behaviors that contribute to summer-related mishaps,” Navas said. “Stay safe, think smart, and let's make this summer a season of well-being and happiness for all.”



Naval Safety Command spearheads the 101 Critical Days of Summer safety campaign, providing relevant and timely information to help educate and mitigate risks associated with the most common off-duty mishaps.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility and employs approximately 1,200 military, government civilians, local nationals, and contractors.

