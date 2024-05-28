USS Ralph Johnson Memorial Day Remembrance

USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Observes Memorial Day While Conducting Routine Operations in the North Pacific Ocean

Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell

Monday, May 27, 2024

#####





Few national holidays hold as much significance as the celebration of Memorial Day.



The origin of Memorial Day dates back to 1868, roughly three years after the end of the Civil War, which claimed more lives than any other conflict in United States history.



Called by a different name, “Decoration Day” evolved into what is now known and observed as Memorial Day, commemorating our brothers and sisters who died serving our country.



Our ship’s namesake, Private First Class Ralph Johnson was born on January 11th, 1949 in Charleston, South Carolina.



He originally enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves out of Oakland, California on March 23rd, 1967 at the age of 18, and later discharged to swap to active duty the same year.



PFC Ralph Johnson arrived in the Republic of Vietnam in January 1968, serving as a reconnaissance scout with Company A, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division.



On March 5th, 1968, only two months after arriving in Vietnam, Johnson was part of a 15-man reconnaissance patrol manning an observation post on Hill 146, deep in enemy-controlled territory.



In the early morning hours, Johnson’s patrol was attacked by a much larger hostile force. While occupying a fighting-hole with two other Marines, a grenade landed in the hole.



Johnson shielded his fellow Marines from the grenade blast with his body, absorbing the impact and saving the life of one Marine, at the cost of his own.



These actions prevented his sector of the patrol from being overrun by hostile forces, earning him our Nation’s highest honor, the Medal of Honor.



There’s a common saying – “Freedom isn’t Free”. It’s earned and maintained by those who chose to walk the same path that we walk now. As we remember our fallen brothers and sisters on this Memorial Day, we should all look towards the future to carry on the tradition of honor and sacrifice and never forget those who came before.

