Oregon National Guard Strengthens Community Ties Through School Partnerships

Courtesy Photo | Tom Johnson proudly accepts the Oregon Army National Guard Boys Coach of the Year...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tom Johnson proudly accepts the Oregon Army National Guard Boys Coach of the Year award during the OACA Awards Banquet held at Autzen Stadium at the University of Oregon, Eugene, Oregon on May 18, 2024. Jennifer Teeter of Imbler High School will also be honored as the Girl's Coach of the Year at their upcoming 'Back to School' assembly in September. see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Program has spearheaded an initiative to deepen the Guard's connections with local schools. Collaborating with the Oregon Schools Activities Association (OSAA) and Oregon Athletic Coaches Association (OACA), the Oregon National Guard continued efforts to foster positive relationships between the Oregon National Guard and educational institutions.



That partnership was evident at the 38th annual Oregon Athletic Coaches Association Awards Banquet held on May 18, 2024 at the Club Level of Autzen Stadium at the University of Oregon, Eugene, Oregon. The event served as a platform to honor exceptional coaches and celebrate their contributions to youth development.



More than 300 were in attendance to honor coaches in Oregon and announce $25,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors for the class of 2024.



Among the distinguished awardees was Tom Johnson, recognized as the Oregon Army National Guard Boys Coach of the Year. Colonel Dustin Ballard, commander of the Oregon Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command, presented Johnson with the accolade. Johnson and others were recognized at the ceremony which underscored the crucial role coaches play in shaping the character and future of young athletes. Jennifer Teeter of Imbler High School will also be honored as the ORARNG Girl's Coach of the Year at an upcoming 'Back to School' assembly in September.



Reflecting on the significance of the partnership, Chris Knudsen, Associate Director of the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association, expressed gratitude for the support extended by the Oregon National Guard.

"This collaboration is a testament to the Guard's commitment to recognizing and supporting the invaluable work of coaches in nurturing our youth," Knudsen said.



The work continues to strengthen the bonds between the National Guard and local communities and to elevate the Oregon National Guard as the service of choice in Oregon, as a proactive contributor to youth development initiatives. Through continuing partnerships with organizations like OSAA and OACA, the National Guard continues to demonstrate its commitment to serving communities across Oregon and sponsoring events that recognize the important individuals who work to mentor and educate youth.



View the 2023-2024 OACA Coaches of the Year by sport and classification at: https://oregoncoach.org/awards/