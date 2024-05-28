ROICC Andrews and NAVFAC Washington Leadership Unite to Drive Success

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington leadership recently visited the Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) office at Joint Base Andrews for a day of discussions and project updates.



Capt. Atiim Senthill, the operations officer at NAVFAC Washington acknowledged that ROICC Andrews Day, like PWD Days, is aimed at fostering a stronger connection between the Facilities Engineering Command (FEC) and the field office to ensure the continued success of ongoing projects.



ROICC Andrews oversees a substantial workload, with more than $830 million worth of active projects across Joint Base Andrews and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. Notable projects include the construction of the presidential hangar, which is in the final stages of close out. Another critical project under construction is the $67 million Consolidated Communications Center (CCC). The NAVFAC Washington team, which included Brian Ciaravino, the business director, Paul Hahn, safety director, Bob Williams, the environmental director and Senthill, visited the CCC site.



"You guys have a tough job. You have a very tough supported command," Senthill said. "So, lots of learning with the Air Force. But it is also rewarding when you get to bring things to fruition."



Lt. Cmdr. Cory Devonis, the ROICC, expressed his appreciation for the FEC’s leadership cadre visit to discuss major projects and the support needed to ensure their successful completion. This support ranges from adequate facilities to personnel staffing.



“In terms of the relationship with the FEC and making sure that we have that connection, we're getting that support. I think today is a good example of that. Our hope is to just keep doing what we do to try to close out these projects and continue forward," said Devonis.



The ROICC Andrews Day event serves as a testament to the commitment of both teams toward collaboration, communication and mission success. It is part of a larger effort by NAVFAC Washington to strengthen connections with its supported commanders and ensure the continued success of their respective mission.

