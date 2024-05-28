U.S. Army Esports Call of Duty Team remains victorious at Armed Forces Esports Championship

Photo By Sgt. Brendan Huffman | SAN ANTONIO, Texas. - Pictured from left to right, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Mackay, Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Brendan Huffman | SAN ANTONIO, Texas. - Pictured from left to right, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Mackay, Sgt. Martin Dlouhy, Sgt. Christopher Gallik, Sgt. Brandon Conaty of the U.S. Army Esports Team, celebrate their win at the Armed Forces Esports Championship on May 11th, 2024 at San Antonio, Texas. Participating in Esports tournaments provides the Army with the opportunity to publicly demonstrate its talent, skill, and competitive spirit. It serves as a way to represent the Army in the gaming community and showcase the various passions the soldiers have. see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The U.S. Army Esports (USAE) team celebrated a remarkable achievement by reclaiming victory for the second time this year at the Armed Forces Esports Championship at the Boeing Tech Port Center in San Antonio, Texas. The United Services Automobile Association (USAA) brought together various branches of the U.S. military for a thrilling two-day Call of Duty tournament May 10-11, 2024.



The Army's four skilled players secured the top-seeding position, earning themselves a 1st round bye in the bracket. This strategic advantage paved the way for their dominant performance, culminating in a decisive 4-0 sweep with a victory of the U.S Space Force in the grand finale.



This outstanding triumph not only showcased the team’s exceptional talent and coordination but also underscored a message of public engagement.



“Even though we are service members, we are still people.” Sgt. Martin “Czech” Dloughy continued, “I would love to see USAE attend every Call of Duty major.”



The victory at the Armed Forces Esports Event is more than just a win; it is a testament to the diverse capabilities and camaraderie of the U.S. Army Esports team. Their success adds another accolade to the organization’s growing list of achievements and highlights the unique opportunities available to develop skills both inside and outside of the military.



“I love the thrill of competing every day,” Sgt. Brandon “Flameburg” Conaty also assigned to the U.S. Army Esports team said.



As the U.S. Army Esports team looks ahead to future competitions, their recent victory at the Armed Forces Esports Championship stands as a proud reminder of their capability to excel in complex environments.



