Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Rock Falls, Illinois

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Cpl. Richard Seloover, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred June 4 at Coloma Township Cemetery, Rock Falls, Illinois. McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory, Sterling, Illinois, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Whiteside, Illinois, Seloover was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He went missing in action Sept. 6, 1950, at age 17, after his unit engaged in enemy combat along the Naktong River in the vicinity of Yongsan, South Korea.



Seloover was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Jan. 10, 2024, after his remains were exhumed June 2021 for laboratory analysis from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Cpl. Richard Seloover, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3765140/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-seloover-r/



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at 800- 892-2490 and/or McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory, 815-626-6311.



